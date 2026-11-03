Quantaviable Builds On Sertainty Kit 5.0 With FIPS 140-3 Validated Cryptography

QuantaViable is the first to build on the release, which puts a FIPS 140-3 validated cryptographic module inside self-protecting data technology.

- Dan Fischer

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sertainty has granted QuantaViable, a Brentwood Ventures portfolio company, advance access to application development kit 5.0, a release QuantaViable requested and shaped around customer needs.

Sertainty develops self-protecting data technology that embeds authentication, encryption, and policy enforcement directly into individual data files. Each file governs its own access and carries its own audit record, preserving a verifiable chain of custody for the data with no dependency on network perimeters, external servers, or centralized key management.

The Sertainty application development kit 5.0 runs on a cryptographic module validated under FIPS 140-3 by the Cryptographic Module Validation Program. Federal agencies require FIPS 140-3, and regulated industries prefer it, before sensitive data moves through and between their systems. QuantaViable serves mortgage and loan originators, banks, and operators that must prove chain of custody for the data they move.

"We offer technology that allows data to protect itself, which makes it possible for business solutions providers to take full advantage of self-protecting, self-governing data. The integration requirements provided by QuantaViable helped our team confirm what our latest release needed to deliver for scaled production workflows. We look forward to QuantaViable showing these highly regulated markets what self-protecting data does that perimeter-based approaches cannot," said Dan Fischer, senior executive vice president of alignment and innovation at Sertainty.

The release implements wolfCrypt, a FIPS 140-3 validated cryptographic module supplied by wolfSSL. The contribution from Sertainty is the self-protecting data architecture that puts that cryptography to work at the file level.

"Our portfolio company, QuantaViable, has built a powerful persistent protection platform designed to give organizations control of their most valuable information wherever it travels. Sertainty brings years of deep technology development and proven expertise at the foundational level, providing an important zero-trust architecture at the data level. Together, we are combining what each company does best to deliver a new level of persistent protection, trust and control for the enterprise," said Scott L. Nelson, founder and chairman of QuantaViable and Brentwood Ventures.

More than 20 patents across nine countries protect the methods behind the Sertainty technology, from embedding authentication and access control inside a file to managing encryption keys with no dependency on external servers. Years of research stand behind what QuantaViable is now putting into production.

About Sertainty

Sertainty Corporation is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and self-protection. The company has been on a mission to transform how data is secured, governed, and monetized. The groundbreaking technology, developed by Sertainty, has been patented and validated by a 100% score from Veracode, enabling data to act as an active participant in its own lifecycle. This innovation positions Sertainty as a leader in implementing zero-trust principles at the data level.

Learn more at .

About Brentwood Ventures

Brentwood Ventures is a growth-focused business acceleration firm that combines state-of-the-art technology with deep development and operating experience. The company works with entrepreneurs and established organizations to guide and optimize business growth. The firm's founders bring more than 70 years of success leveraging technology to exploit markets across multiple sectors. Like its clients, Brentwood Ventures is entrepreneurial in outlook and values a strong team ethos. Each partnership is tailored to help organizations build recognizable brands, drawing on a proprietary web-based platform and vertically integrated business solutions that create opportunities for rapid expansion.

Learn more at .

Nicole Tidwell

Sertainty

+1 615-846-5500

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QuantaViable Builds on Sertainty Kit 5.0 With FIPS 140-3 Validated Cryptography News Provided By Sertainty November 03, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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