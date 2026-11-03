The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence In Radiology Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Artificial Intelligence in Radiology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.3% by 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the field of radiology, offering new tools that improve the speed and accuracy of medical imaging analysis. This evolution is driving substantial growth in the market for AI solutions tailored to radiology, with increasing adoption across healthcare systems worldwide. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional leaders, and the key factors shaping this dynamic industry.

Significant Expansion in Artificial Intelligence in Radiology Market Size

The artificial intelligence in radiology market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.85 billion in 2025 to $3.71 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%. This expansion in the past period is largely due to rising demand for diagnostic imaging services, a shortage of radiology professionals, the advancement of digital radiology technologies, growing complexity of imaging data, and widespread adoption of picture archiving systems.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence in radiology market report:



Strong Future Growth Outlook for AI in Radiology

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge further, reaching $10.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 30.3%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include increased adoption of AI-assisted radiology platforms, heightened focus on productivity improvements within imaging departments, wider use of cloud-based AI radiology solutions, and the expanding role of predictive imaging analytics. Additionally, integration with hospital IT systems is becoming more prevalent, enhancing the overall ecosystem.

Key Trends Shaping the Artificial Intelligence in Radiology Market

Emerging trends indicate a growing incorporation of AI into radiology reporting workflows, enabling more streamlined processes. The use of computer vision techniques for interpreting images is becoming more common, allowing for more detailed and automated analyses. Moreover, AI is being deployed increasingly for optimizing workflow efficiency, and there is a notable expansion of real-time decision support tools that assist radiologists during diagnosis.

View the full artificial intelligence in radiology market report:



Further innovations are focusing on improving diagnostic accuracy, aiming to minimize errors and provide precise insights into medical images. These advancements not only enhance clinical outcomes but also bolster confidence in AI technologies among healthcare professionals.

Understanding Artificial Intelligence in Radiology

Artificial intelligence in radiology refers to the application of advanced technologies, including machine learning and specialized image analysis algorithms, to elevate the precision and efficiency of interpreting medical images. AI tools quantitatively analyze imaging data, providing objective and detailed information about tissue characteristics and anatomical structures. This allows radiologists to make more informed and accurate diagnoses.

How Increasing AI Use in Healthcare Drives Radiology Market Growth

The expanding role of AI in healthcare acts as a powerful catalyst for growth in the radiology AI market. AI-powered algorithms excel at detecting subtle abnormalities in medical images, assisting radiologists in delivering better diagnostic outcomes. These technologies improve workflow efficiency by speeding up image analysis and reducing the chance of errors, thereby facilitating faster and more reliable diagnoses.

For example, in July 2024, a report by The Health Foundation, a UK-based independent charity, revealed strong public and healthcare worker support for AI in medical care. Over half of the UK public (54%) and 76% of NHS staff favored AI's use in patient care, while even more supported its application for administrative tasks (61% of the public and 81% of NHS employees). This widespread acceptance underscores how the growing integration of AI in healthcare continues to drive the radiology AI market forward.

North America's Leading Position in the Artificial Intelligence in Radiology Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the artificial intelligence in radiology market. The broader analysis of this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America's leadership is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, extensive adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and significant investments in AI research and development.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Artificial Intelligence in Radiology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.3% by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 03, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.