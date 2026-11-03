2027 Noble Technology Awards Opens Global Call For Technologies, Innovators, And Leaders Shaping The Future

2027 Noble Technology Awards Calling for Entries

The Noble Technology Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has officially opened its 2027 competition.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Noble Technology Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has officially opened its 2027 competition, inviting technology companies, startups, product teams, engineers, developers, executives, innovators, and digital transformation leaders worldwide to submit their achievements.

Entering its second year, the Noble Technology Awards recognizes the technologies and people creating measurable progress across the global technology ecosystem. The competition places technology at the center of recognition-honoring products, platforms, systems, solutions, organizations, teams, and professionals demonstrating technical excellence, strategic execution, scalability, and real-world impact.

Entries are now open for completed achievements and ongoing innovations that can demonstrate meaningful progress or results. Entrants are encouraged to submit by the Early Bird Deadline of November 19, 2026 at .

Recognition Built Around Technology and Its Impact

The 2027 Noble Technology Awards welcomes achievements across artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data and analytics, financial technology, health technology, sustainable technology, smart cities, SaaS and enterprise platforms, blockchain and Web3, future mobility, automation, robotics, and other emerging fields.

Its principal areas of recognition include:

.Outstanding Leadership

.Outstanding Technical Expertise

.Outstanding Technology Innovator

.Outstanding Future Leaders

.Outstanding Companies & Teams

.Outstanding Technological Innovation

.Outstanding Digital Transformation

.Outstanding Products, Platforms & Services

These categories provide dedicated paths for established enterprises, emerging startups, individual professionals, collaborative teams, and technologies at different stages of development and adoption.

“The strongest technologies do more than demonstrate what is technically possible-they improve how people work, how organizations operate, and how industries move forward,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for IAA.“As the Noble Technology Awards enters its second year, we are looking for achievements supported by clear thinking, capable execution, and meaningful results. Recognition through Noble gives innovators and technology leaders an international platform to demonstrate not only what they created, but why their work matters.”

Evaluating Different Forms of Technology Excellence

The Noble Technology Awards applies dedicated evaluation criteria to different types of entries, ensuring that technologies and professional achievements are considered within the appropriate context.

Technology products, platforms, services, and digital innovations are evaluated according to:

.Innovation and originality

.Technical excellence

.User experience and functionality

.Business and industry impact

.Scalability and future potential

Individual, team, company, and leadership achievements are evaluated according to:

.Innovation and strategic vision

.Leadership and execution

.Organizational impact

.Industry contribution

.Growth and future potential

Entries are reviewed by an international panel of technology professionals, engineers, innovation leaders, founders, strategists, and digital transformation experts. Each entry is individually scored by multiple jurors, with final results determined by the average of the scores received.

Recognition That Supports Technology Credibility

Winners may receive Platinum, Gold, or Silver recognition according to their final evaluation scores. The highest-scoring Platinum winner or winners in each main category may also receive the Noble Elite of the Year, representing the competition's most distinguished achievements.

2027 Competition Dates

The 2027 Noble Technology Awards is accepting international entries according to the following schedule:

.Early Bird Deadline: November 19, 2026

.Regular Deadline: December 17, 2026

.Final Deadline: January 14, 2027

.Final Extension Deadline: February 25, 2027

.Results Announcement: April 16, 2027

Complete categories, eligibility requirements, submission guidelines, fees, and confirmed deadlines are available at technology-awards.

About the Noble Technology Awards

The Noble Technology Awards honors the technologies, innovators, and leaders shaping the future. The competition celebrates breakthrough technologies, visionary leadership, and transformative innovations redefining industries worldwide. From artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to digital infrastructure, enterprise technology, and emerging innovations, Noble recognizes the people and organizations driving the future of global technology.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Joe. H.

International Awards Associate Inc.

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2027 Noble Technology Awards Opens Global Call for Technologies, Innovators, and Leaders Shaping the Future News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc November 03, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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