Amid Dipping AQI, Namo Bharat To Run 20 Additional Trips On Delhi-Meerut Corridor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) With the air quality index (AQI) plummeting into“very poor” quality in the Delhi-NCR region, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has decided to operate 20 additional Namo Bharat train trips on the Delhi-Meerut corridor from November 4 (Wednesday) to encourage more people to opt for public transport and shun private vehicles.

These additional services will operate along the entire Namo Bharat corridor, stretching from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut.

The move comes on back of dipping air quality in the Delhi-NCR over deteriorating over the past few days. Delhi's AQI plunged to 397 on Tuesday, raising concerns over air quality. In other cities along the Namo Bharat corridor, including Ghaziabad and Meerut, the quality remains in the 'very poor' category.

This initiative by the NCRTC aims to encourage more people to opt for public transport over private vehicles, thereby reducing the burden of private traffic on the roads and strengthening efforts to control pollution.

The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor is connected with several transport networks, including the Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, interstate bus terminals and city bus services at key stations such as Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Ghaziabad, allowing passengers to transition seamlessly between different modes of transport.

Additionally, parking facilities have been provided for passengers at Namo Bharat stations. This enables those arriving at the station in private vehicles to park their cars and continue their journey on a Namo Bharat train.

The 'Namo Bharat Connect' app has introduced a live parking tracking feature, which allows passengers to check parking availability at a specific station even before booking their tickets, helping them plan their journeys more effectively and reducing uncertainty regarding parking.

This will not only provide passengers with a convenient and reliable mode of transport but also promote a sustainable public transport system across the entire NCR, the NCRTC said in a statement.