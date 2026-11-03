NITI Aayog, IIT-ISM's Texmin Join Hands To Boost India's Critical Minerals Capabilities

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) NITI Aayog and TEXMiN, the Technology Translation Research Park at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, on Tuesday signed a Joint Statement of Intent (SoI) to strengthen collaboration in the critical and strategic minerals sector, with a focus on advancing indigenous technologies, research and innovation to support resilient and sustainable mineral value chains in India.

The collaboration, formalised through a Joint Statement of Intent (SoI), seeks to strengthen domestic technological capabilities, promote research and innovation, and support the creation of resilient and sustainable critical mineral value chains. The initiative is aligned with the objectives of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) and India's broader vision of achieving self-reliance and becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The agreement was signed during the visit of NITI Aayog Member Prof. Gobardhan Das to IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, where he inaugurated the National Symposium on Critical Minerals and Rare Earths (CMRE 2026), held as part of the 45th Annual National Conference of the Indian Council of Chemists.

Addressing the symposium, Prof. Das described critical minerals as strategic resources essential for national security, technological advancement and economic growth.

He emphasised the need for India to build indigenous technological capabilities through research, innovation and stronger collaboration among industry, academia and government institutions.

He called for a shift from a traditional mine-centric approach to a comprehensive value-chain strategy covering exploration, processing, refining, advanced materials and recycling.

He also underlined the importance of recovering critical minerals from secondary resources such as coal fly ash, red mud, mine tailings and electronic waste to enhance resource efficiency and sustainability.

Prof. Das further highlighted the need to translate scientific research into commercially viable technologies that can strengthen India's position in the global critical minerals ecosystem while supporting sustainable resource utilisation.

Under the partnership, NITI Aayog and TEXMiN will collaborate across four key areas, including research and technology development, technical and strategic studies, policy and institutional support, and capacity building and knowledge exchange. The initiative is expected to facilitate technology translation and foster stronger linkages among government agencies, research institutions, academia and industry.