Delhi Police Defend Jantar Mantar De-Notification, Says Decision Taken After MHA Panel Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Delhi Police have told the Supreme Court that the decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site was taken after considering changed ground realities, public safety concerns and recommendations of a committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In a counter affidavit filed before the apex court, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar said the decision was taken independently and was not prompted by the Supreme Court's October 9 order, as the proposal to shift the designated protest venue had been under consideration of the Central government for a considerable period.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition challenging the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue.

The Commissioner said the MHA had constituted a committee on August 26, 2026, to examine the suitability of continuing Jantar Mantar as a protest site and identify alternative locations. Its report was received in September and forwarded to him on September 14.

"The decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as the designated site for protests was taken by me after due consideration of the relevant factors and criteria relevant for such decision making, and upon consideration of the recommendations of the Committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs," the affidavit stated.

The Commissioner submitted that the ground situation around Jantar Mantar had changed substantially since the Supreme Court's 2018 order directing the authorities to devise an appropriate mechanism for regulating protests and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar Road, with increasing concerns over public order, traffic management, crowd control, emergency access and the security of sensitive installations.

Describing Jantar Mantar as a public road rather than a designated protest site in the conventional sense, the affidavit said the stretch witnessed more than 1,300 protests and demonstrations annually, frequently constraining access for emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades.

The affidavit said the venue had an assessed maximum capacity of approximately 1,500 people, while the number of protesters on July 20, 2026, had far exceeded its capacity, creating concerns over a possible stampede and disruption of normal activities in Janpath and Connaught Place.

Highlighting the impact on the surrounding areas, Kumar said 78 foreign embassies, diplomatic missions and offices of international organisations were situated within a radius of around 3-4 km of Jantar Mantar. It added that 99 Central government offices, ministries and autonomous institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India, were located in the vicinity and had a combined daily footfall of approximately 1.46 lakh people.

It further said that traffic congestion and disruptions caused by protests also affected commercial establishments and the functioning of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, particularly the movement of patients and ambulances requiring immediate medical attention.

The Commissioner said the MHA committee had unanimously concluded that Jantar Mantar Road was no longer a suitable location for protests and demonstrations. It recommended Ramlila Maidan in Central Delhi, CBD Ground in East Delhi and Burari Ground in North-West Delhi as alternative venues.

The affidavit said the alternative locations were identified after assessing public safety, law and order, traffic management, emergency response requirements and the need to protect vital installations.

The Delhi Police maintained that the right to protest must be balanced against the rights of other citizens, including their right to earn a livelihood, conduct business and move freely within the national capital.

"The petitioners cannot claim any vested right to insist upon a particular site for the purpose of exercising their right to protest," it stated. It further argued that the decision was an administrative and executive measure taken in the larger public interest and urged the Supreme Court not to interfere with it.