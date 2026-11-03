Gujarat Doubles Honorarium For Visiting ITI Instructors Monthly Ceiling Raised To Rs 28,080

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 3 (IANS) The Gujarat government has doubled the honorarium paid to visiting supervisory instructors working at government and grant-in-aid Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), increasing the maximum monthly payment from Rs 14,040 to Rs 28,080.

The revised rates, announced through a resolution issued by the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department on Tuesday, are aimed at improving the financial remuneration of instructors engaged in imparting vocational and skill-based training to students across the state.

Under the revised structure, the hourly honorarium for visiting supervisory instructors has been increased from Rs 90 to Rs 180.

The maximum daily payment has also been doubled, from Rs 540 to Rs 1,080, while the monthly ceiling has been raised from Rs 14,040 to Rs 28,080.

The revised rates have come into effect from the date of the government resolution.

The decision was taken under the supervision of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya and Minister of State Kanti Amrutiya, overseeing the department concerned.

Visiting supervisory instructors are engaged at government and grant-in-aid ITIs across Gujarat to provide training in various trades.

Their responsibilities include imparting theoretical knowledge, practical skills and industry-oriented training to students enrolled in vocational courses.

According to the state government, the increase is expected to make the engagement more attractive to qualified instructors and encourage more professionals to offer their services at ITIs.

The state government has also linked the revision to ensuring continuity in training activities and preventing disruptions to students' academic and practical schedules.

The department's decision comes in recognition of the role played by visiting instructors in the state's vocational training system, particularly in delivering trade-specific instruction and practical training to ITI students.

By doubling the hourly rate as well as the daily and monthly payment limits, the state government aims to provide better financial incentives to instructors while strengthening the availability of teaching resources at government and grant-in-aid institutions.

The revised honorarium structure will apply to visiting supervisory instructors engaged at these ITIs across Gujarat, as specified in the department's resolution.