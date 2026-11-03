DSVV Practitioners Set Double Record For Massive Pragya Yoga Event

Record-Breaking Performance of Pragya Yoga

Trained practitioners of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (DSVV) and the All World Gayatri Pariwar, Shri Vedmata Gayatri Trust, Gayatri Teerth Shantikunj, Haridwar, have created a remarkable double record by entering both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records through their collective performance of Pragya Yoga. The record was set for the "Maximum People Performing Samuhik Pragya Yog Simultaneously" at the Shatabdi Samaroh held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The mega event marked a historic milestone celebrating the Akhand Deepak Shatabdi, Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma's Janmshatabdi, and Param Pujya Gurudev Pt. Shriram Sharma Acharya's Sadhana Shatabdi. During the demonstration, the maximum number of trained practitioners performed the 16-position Pragya Yog protocol in complete unison while chanting the Gayatri Mantra, alongside group meditation, demonstrating exceptional discipline, concentration, and collective participation. The record was officially evaluated and confirmed. Official plaques and record certificates recognising the feat were presented by adjudicators to Dr. Chinmay Pandya, Vice Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya and leader of the participating contingent.

Significance of Yoga and Global Recognition

Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya has previously established several national and international records in yoga and allied disciplines. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chinmay Pandya said that yoga is not merely a physical exercise but a means of spiritual elevation and transformation of life. He emphasised that true knowledge is inherent within the human soul.

Views on Yoga and World Peace

Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, remarked that Delhi was emerging as a prominent centre of yoga and Indian culture. He also highlighted the dedication, penance, sacrifice, and Yug Nirman philosophy of Pujya Gurudev and Vandaniya Mataji, describing their ideals as an inspiring force for social transformation.

During the three-day Birth Centenary Celebrations, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu described the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The World Is One Family) as the foundation of global unity. Members of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, Lord Krish Raval and Lord Russell Rook, highlighted the importance of Indian yoga and spirituality as significant instruments for promoting world peace. On this occasion, Lord Russell Rook also invited Dr. Chinmay Pandya to participate in the G20 programme scheduled to be held in the United Kingdom in 2027. (ANI)

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