65 Percent Of Government Rooftop Solar Projects Completed Says Joshi

Progress on Government Rooftop Solar Installations

Around 65 per cent of the targeted rooftop solar installations on government buildings have been completed, while work on the remaining 35 per cent is being monitored by the Ministry in coordination with the concerned line ministries, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

“65 per cent we have completed now, and another 35 per cent where the low performance is there. Ministry is monitoring with the concerned line ministry,” Joshi told ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026.

Government Focus on Solar Energy Expansion

On rooftop solar panels, Joshi referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on installing solar panels on government as well as private residential buildings.“From the beginning, his thrust has been on government buildings as well as private buildings, that is, domestic. Domestic, we are doing well. Government also, we have started doing well, I think,” Joshi said.

His remarks highlighted the government's focus on expanding rooftop solar installations alongside efforts to accelerate investments in green hydrogen and other renewable energy technologies.

International Interest and Green Hydrogen Leadership

Highlighting the growing international interest in India's renewable energy sector, the minister said countries across the world are looking at India as an investment destination, with opportunities to innovate and expand their businesses.“The entire world is looking at India. They want to invest in India, they want to innovate in India, they want to grow with India,” he said, responding to a question about the participation of foreign delegates and companies at the expo.

Joshi also expressed optimism about the global response to India's initiatives in green hydrogen and green ammonia, saying the country was expecting significant investments in these emerging clean energy segments.“The response is very, very positive, and we are hopeful there will be quite good investment coming in,” he said.

India Leading in Green Hydrogen

Emphasising India's position in the green hydrogen sector, the minister said the country is currently leading the world in terms of green hydrogen offtake.“As far as green hydrogen offtake is concerned, India is number one in the world now,” Joshi said.

The minister's remarks come amid India's efforts to strengthen its renewable energy ecosystem and attract greater international participation in emerging clean energy technologies. The Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 has brought together domestic and international stakeholders from the renewable energy sector, providing a platform to explore investment opportunities, technological collaboration and India's expanding clean energy ambitions.

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