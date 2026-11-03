India Wins Team Gold In Mens 50M Pistol At ISSF World Championships

India Secures Gold at ISSF World Championships

India's trio of Ravinder Singh, Saurabh Chaudhary and Amanpreet Singh secured the team gold in the men's 50m pistol event at the ongoing ISSF World Championships on Tuesday. India clinched the team gold in the men's 50m pistol event at the World Championships with a combined score of 1,659-24x.

Ravinder Singh topped the Indian trio with 559-11x, recording series scores of 96, 93, 95, 93, 89 and 93. Saurabh Chaudhary finished with 551-7x, with series scores of 93, 90, 94, 92, 91 and 91, while Amanpreet Singh registered 549-6x, with scores of 89, 94, 94, 94, 90 and 88.

Individual Performance and Medal Standings

Ravinder also claimed the individual silver medal in the men's 50m pistol event with a score of 559-11x, finishing just two points behind gold medallist Anton Aristarkhov of Authorised Neutral Athletes (AIN), who scored 561-9x. Romania's Luca Joldea secured bronze with 558-5x. Ravinder's series scores were 96, 93, 95, 93, 89 and 93.

China secured the silver medal in the men's 50m pistol team event with a combined score of 1,648-26x. Zhang Bingchen led the Chinese trio with 555-12x, recording series scores of 93, 89, 94, 93, 93 and 93. Lyu Junyi finished with 549-7x, with series scores of 90, 87, 88, 93, 95 and 96, while Feng Linlang registered 544-7x, with scores of 88, 91, 88, 94, 89 and 94.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Hong Suhyeon, Choe Boram and So Seung Seob settled for bronze with a total of 1643-26x, five points behind the Chinese trio.

Qualification for LA 2028

Notably, Doha is the first qualification event for LA 2028 and the biggest of the cycle, with 36 Olympic quota places on offer, three in each of the 12 individual Olympic events. Shooting offered no quota places at the recent Asian Games, so this is India's first chance to secure spots for Los Angeles. Each nation can win one quota per event here, putting up to 12 within India's reach, according to a press release from NRAI.

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