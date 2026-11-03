BJP Defends Electoral Roll Revision Amidst Heated Congress Criticism

BJP Defends Electoral Roll Revision Process

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ramchander Rao on Tuesday accused the Congress party of spreading a false narrative over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of 'vote chori', asserting that the exercise was aimed at including genuine voters and removing bogus voters.

Speaking in Nirmal, Rao said the BJP had launched a programme titled 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy', which witnessed significant public participation. He also criticised the Congress for opposing the SIR exercise, pointing out that a similar exercise had been conducted during the party's own rule.

Accusations of Political Double Standards

Accusing the Congress of adopting double standards over the electoral roll revision, the Telangana BJP chief said, "The Congress party is spreading a false narrative over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and vote chori. The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a programme titled 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy'. There was huge public participation. We condemn the attitude of the Congress party because the SIR exercise was also conducted during Congress rule. However, when the BJP is conducting it now, they are spreading falsehoods. The SIR is meant only to include genuine voters and remove bogus voters."

Broader Political Mobilisation

Rao's remarks come after a series of coordinated mass-mobilisation programmes by the BJP across various states, following a similar high-voltage march led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad on Monday.

Opposition's Stance on Election Commission

The BJP's march comes after the INDIA bloc on November 1 organised a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, organised against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Top Opposition leaders and supporters from across the country gathered at the venue for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' protest march, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The march began from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and proceeded towards Ramlila Maidan. The gathering followed a public“impeachment” programme against the CEC held in the national capital on October 31. (ANI)

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