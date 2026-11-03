Bengaluru Advocates Demand Stronger Protection Act After Recent Attacks

Bengaluru Advocates Seek Enhanced Legal Protection

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3 (ANI): Taking serious note of cases of assault and murder of advocates, office-bearers of the Bengaluru Advocates Association submitted a memorandum to Home Minister Priyank Kharge urging him to take necessary steps, including further strengthening the Advocates Protection Act. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused and initiation of legal action in the murder cases of advocates Manjunath and Sriram from Annapoorneshwari Nagar, and the attempt to murder case of Venkatramana Sannakki from Gauribidanur.

Proposed Reforms and SOPs

Stricter Penalties and Policing Standards

The memorandum urged that stringent and non-bailable offence clauses be included in the Advocates Protection Act, providing for a minimum punishment of 10 years. It also sought formulation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for respectful treatment of advocates and the public visiting police stations and its implementation in all stations. Further, it demanded that unauthorised intervention by police in civil disputes and their settlement should be curbed. They urged disciplinary action against officers who fail to comply with Supreme Court directions in this regard.

After receiving the memorandum, Minister Priyank Kharge assured that the demands of the Advocates Association would be examined and necessary action would be taken. Bengaluru Advocates Association President Vivek Subba Reddy, General Secretary H V Praveen Gowda, Vice President Girish Kumar C S and Treasurer Shweta Ravishankar were part of the delegation. (ANI)

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