NITI Aayog And Texmin Partner To Strengthen Critical Mineral Ecosystem

NITI Aayog and TEXMiN Partnership

NITI Aayog and TEXMiN, a technology translation research park, have signed a joint Statement of Intent (SoI) to strengthen India's critical mineral ecosystem, as per a statement by NITI Aayog. According to the release, the collaboration aims to strengthen indigenous technological capabilities, promote research and innovation, and develop resilient and sustainable critical mineral value chains in India.“It aligns with the objectives of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) and the vision of an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat,” the release added.

Key Collaboration Areas

Under the Joint Statement of Intent (SoI), NITI Aayog and TEXMiN will collaborate across four key areas, including research and technology development, technical and strategic studies, policy and institutional support, and capacity building and knowledge exchange. Apart from this, the partnership aims to strengthen indigenous capabilities, accelerate technology development and its practical application, and enhance cooperation among the government, academia, research institutions and industry.

Symposium on Critical Minerals

As per the release, the Statement of Intent (SoI) was signed during NITI Aayog Member Gobardhan Das's visit to IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, where he inaugurated the National Symposium on Critical Minerals and Rare Earths (CMRE 2026) on October 31, it said. The symposium was held as part of the 45th Annual National Conference of the Indian Council of Chemists.

Strategic Importance and Future Vision

Addressing the event, Das highlighted the strategic importance of critical minerals for national security, technological self-reliance and India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. He stressed the need to strengthen indigenous technological capabilities through research, innovation and industry collaboration, drawing on India's metallurgical heritage.

Das emphasised the need to move beyond a mining-centric approach towards an integrated value chain covering exploration, processing, refining, advanced materials and recycling. He also highlighted opportunities to recover critical minerals from secondary resources, including coal fly ash, red mud, mine tailings and electronic waste, while stressing the importance of converting research into commercially viable technologies and ensuring sustainable resource utilisation.

The symposium brought together policymakers, researchers, technology developers and industry representatives to discuss ways to strengthen India's critical minerals and rare earths ecosystem.“The initiative is expected to contribute to India's efforts towards building resilient critical mineral supply chains and advancing technological self-reliance,” the release added. (ANI)

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