Rajasthan CM Slams Congress Over EVM Allegations After Delhi Protest

Bhajanlal Sharma Criticizes Congress Stance on EVMs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday hit out at the Congress over its allegations against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying the party accepts the machines when it wins elections but questions their credibility when it faces defeat. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Sharma also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the opposition party should seek answers by reaching out to the people rather than staging protests on the streets.

Questioning the Congress's repeated allegations over EVMs, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "You all know what the Congress' situation has come to. Wherever they win elections, the EVM is fine, and wherever they lose elections, the EVM is faulty. How long will this go on? I want to tell the Congress people that the answer to this won't be found on the streets but by going among the people. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress people should understand that nothing will come of these allegations. Is there any institution on which you haven't leveled accusations? The people of the country fully know that you're agitated because of the restlessness over your chairs."

Critique of Opposition Methodology

Sharma further criticised the Congress' functioning and expressed confidence that the party would continue to remain in the opposition, citing its language and approach towards various institutions. He said, "The kind of language they use, the people of the country are watching how and about whom you're speaking. The people of the country fully know and will give you a response when the time comes."

Background of INDIA Bloc Protest

Bhajanlal's remarks came after thousands of supporters converged at Minto Road on Sunday as the INDIA bloc kicked off its high-decibel 'Chalo Dilli' mega march against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. The rally forms a central part of the Opposition's nationwide protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The massive gathering follows a public "impeachment" program against the CEC held in the capital on October 31. Top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah, CPI leader D Raja, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the rally, showcasing the united opposition front. The opposition coalition alleges widespread, unverified deletions of legitimate voters-particularly from marginalised, backwards, and minority communities-under the Election Commission's SIR of voter lists. The INDIA Bloc has demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of failing to maintain electoral integrity. (ANI)

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