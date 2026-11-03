Philippines Proud To Be First Export Customer For Indian Brahmos Missiles

Philippines Welcomes BrahMos Technology

As India's defence exports and manufacturing continue to see a steady rise, the Ambassador of the Philippines to India, Josel F. Ignacio, stated that the Philippines is "very, very happy," delighted, and proud to be the first export customer for India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile technology, adding that the missile system has placed India among credible sources of defence technology for Manila.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, he underlined how the acquisition strengthens Manila's defence deterrence capabilities and opens avenues for further high-technology defence procurement from India. "The Philippines, you know, is very, very happy and delighted and proud to have been the first country of export for India for the BrahMos technology," the Ambassador said.

Strategic Defence Partnership

He described BrahMos as one of the country's major defence purchases, adding that Manila believes the technology is advanced and effective. "Of course, no one wants to see it put to use; you know, we are a peace-loving country after all. So, all of this is about deterrence, but credible deterrence," he said.

The Ambassador also underlined India's growing stature as a credible source of defence technology for the Philippines, signalling the potential for deeper defence procurement ties between the two countries. "What it shows also is that for the Philippines, India has risen to join the ranks of countries that are credible sources of defence technology for us, and I'm sure that our defence ministry and our military will increasingly look to India for other possible procurement and purchases," Ignacio said.

Future Procurement Prospects

When asked about the possibility of additional BrahMos purchases, the Ambassador said the decision rests with the Philippines' defence establishment and military, while emphasising the missile system's technological capabilities. "I feel that the kind of technology and defence deterrence that BrahMos accords us right now is unmatched. The technology as a supersonic cruise missile has yet to be matched. And so there remains an opportunity," he said.

He noted that the Philippines has already been procuring smaller defence equipment from India, including helmets, protective vests and military trucks, under an existing agreement on defence equipment cooperation. "What BrahMos does is that it opens the doors to purchases of more high-technology items," Ignacio said.

Emphasising the broader significance of the partnership, he said India has now emerged as a potential source for the Philippines' future high-technology defence requirements. In a nod to New Delhi's growing stature in the Philippines' strategic defence sourcing, Ambassador Ignacio concluded, "Now India is on the horizon, on our eyesight when it comes to these kinds of procurement. So BrahMos will not be the end of it."

His remarks come as New Delhi hosts the 2026 edition of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue under the theme 'Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific'. The three-day dialogue seeks to bring together diverse perspectives on strengthening the foundations of maritime security in the region. (ANI)

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