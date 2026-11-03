Senior Congress Leader And Four-Time Rampur MLA Nand Lal Passes Away

Passing of a Veteran Leader

Senior Congress leader and four-time Rampur MLA Nand Lal, 72, died at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiyana, on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness, leaving the Congress party and the people of Rampur in deep mourning.

Nand Lal, who was also serving as Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Finance Commission and the state government's 20-Point Programme, was widely remembered for his integrity, humility, commitment to public service and contribution to the development of Rampur Assembly constituency.

Tributes and Last Respects

Congress leaders, ministers and party workers gathered at the Congress Bhawan in Shimla to pay their last respects to the veteran leader. His mortal remains were brought to the party office for the last darshan before being taken to Rampur, where his last rites are scheduled to be performed on Wednesday.

Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh paid tributes to Nand Lal, recalling his long political journey, public service and association with the Congress party.

Reflections from Party Colleagues

Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said Nand Lal's consecutive victories from the same Assembly constituency reflected the trust and affection he enjoyed among the people of Rampur. "Winning four consecutive elections from the same Assembly constituency is very difficult. I believe this was possible because the people of Rampur Assembly constituency always blessed him and because of his way of working and his spirit of dedication," Chauhan said.

He said Nand Lal's demise was a huge loss and recalled visiting him at the hospital after returning from Delhi on Monday. The minister said the veteran MLA was in the intensive care unit at the time and that he had met his wife, son and daughter-in-law.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said Nand Lal's death was deeply painful for the Congress party, Rampur and the entire region. "Nand Lal ji's passing away is very painful for all of us. We pay our heartfelt tributes to him. He served his constituency with great honesty and dedication," Thakur said.

Recalling his service in the armed forces before entering politics, Thakur said Nand Lal had served in the security detail of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and had also participated in the Kargil War. He said the veteran leader had brought the experience and discipline of his service into public life and worked sincerely to address the problems of the people of Rampur.

Former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh described Nand Lal as a senior and respected leader who had made a significant contribution to the development of Rampur. "Certainly, Nand Lal ji was a very senior leader of the Congress party. He represented the Rampur Assembly constituency four times and made a significant contribution to the development of the area," Pratibha Singh said.

Expressing condolences to his family, she said Congress leaders would stand with them in this difficult time and work collectively to carry forward the good work undertaken by Nand Lal. She said his demise had caused a significant loss to the party and the constituency, adding that his contribution to public service would continue to be remembered.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh also paid tribute to the veteran Congress leader, recalling his long association with the people of Rampur and his commitment to public service.

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said senior Congress leader and four-time Rampur MLA Nand Lal had made a significant contribution to the development of the Rampur Assembly constituency. Speaking to reporters, Vikramaditya Singh said,“Certainly, Nand Lal ji was a very senior leader of the Congress party. He represented the Rampur Assembly constituency four times and made a significant contribution to the development of the region and the welfare of its people. Before entering politics, he also served in the ITBP. At one point, he was entrusted with the responsibility of the Prime Minister's security. He was a very gentle, humble and decent person, but at the same time, he was a man of strong principles and convictions. He always worked for the people of his constituency with sincerity, humility and a spirit of service. That is why the people repeatedly elected him as their MLA."

Political and Military Career

Nand Lal was elected to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly from Rampur four consecutive times, in 2007, 2012, 2017 and 2022. Before entering electoral politics, he served in the ITBP and the Special Protection Group (SPG). Born on April 16, 1954, in Deothi village of Rampur Bushahr, he completed his postgraduation in political science from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. He later served in the security establishment, including responsibilities associated with the protection of the Prime Minister. After taking voluntary retirement in 2007, Nand Lal entered politics and went on to represent Rampur for four consecutive terms.

Congress leaders said his death had left a void in the party and in Rampur, where he was known for his accessibility, honesty and dedication to public service. The party leaders expressed condolences to his family and prayed for peace for the departed soul. His mortal remains were brought to Congress Bhawan in Shimla for tributes before being taken to Rampur. His last rites are scheduled to be held there on Wednesday. (ANI)

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