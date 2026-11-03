Maryland Voters Seek Political Change As Midterm Elections Commenced

Maryland Voters Head to Polls for Midterm Elections

Voters began arriving at polling stations in Gaithersburg, Maryland, as voting commenced in the 2026 US midterm elections on Tuesday (local time), with several voters expressing hopes for political change and raising concerns over rising taxes and the country's future. Voters arrived at the polling station to cast their ballots, with one of the early voters giving a thumbs-up as he exited after voting.

Speaking to ANI, Maryland voter Heather Mullican said she was excited about the elections and hoped they would bring significant changes to the country. "I am excited; I am praying for serious change. I think this country has been in a bad place. I am ready to see a change, and I am glad to be here. I wanted to go early voting, but there were so many people, which made me very happy, but the line was just too long. So, it was like a 2.5-hour wait. So, meanwhile, I am one of the first ones...It is too important. So, get out there and vote," she said.

Voters Weigh In on State and Local Issues

Another voter, Gilbert Bolton, who was born and raised in Maryland and has been voting for 42 years, said he hoped the elections would bring a change, particularly in view of concerns over rising taxes in the state. Speaking to ANI about the significance of the midterm elections for Americans, Bolton said, "A change. To be honest with you, for Maryland, taxes have gone way skyrocketed, and we just need something to happen differently than what's been going on. That's it."

Meanwhile, Gawlinski, a teacher, described the midterm elections as extremely important for the future of the United States and urged Americans to participate in the democratic process. "This midterm means everything. We get to cast our vote and really save democracy and change the trajectory of where our country is headed. It's so important for every single person to vote," she said.

The Significance of Down-Ballot Races

Emphasising the importance of individual participation, she said several electoral contests could be decided by narrow margins and that every vote could make a difference. "A lot of these races come down to, you know, a small, small number of voters. And so everyone can show up. This is where we get to make the difference in how our country runs and in the direction that we head," Gawlinski said.

Speaking about the issues that matter most to her, she said the down-ballot contests, particularly school board elections, were important because of their impact on public education. "For me, I'm a teacher, so the down-ballot races are really important for me. Getting pro-public education school board members elected who will support teachers, support students, make sure we have the infrastructure we need, make sure that we can teach children the true and honest things that are happening in our world--that is the most important to me," she said.

Urging fellow Americans to turn out to vote, she added, "And why I'm asking that all of these other Americans head out and vote so that way we can use our power to save democracy."

Election Logistics and Key Contests

According to CBS News, polling stations across Maryland are scheduled to remain open from 7 am to 8 pm (local time). Voters who are in line by the time polling stations close will be allowed to cast their ballots. Maryland voters are set to decide several key contests, including the gubernatorial election, all eight seats in the US House of Representatives, and various local races and ballot questions, CBS News reported.

In the gubernatorial contest, incumbent Democratic Governor Wes Moore is seeking re-election against Republican challenger Dan Cox, Green Party candidate Andy Ellis and Working Class Party candidate Cathy White. The congressional contests will also be significant, with all eight of Maryland's seats in the House of Representatives up for election. Among the closely watched races is the contest in the state's 1st Congressional District, where Republican incumbent Andy Harris is facing Democratic challenger Dan Schwartz.

According to CBS News, voters will also decide on ballot questions, including Question 3, concerning the state's congressional redistricting rules. The proposal has drawn attention from both Democratic and Republican campaigners, with its outcome potentially affecting the boundaries of congressional districts.

The 2026 midterm elections are being held halfway through US President Donald Trump's four-year presidential term. The elections will determine the composition of the US Congress, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats being contested nationally. The results will play a significant role in determining the balance of power in Washington and the legislative environment for the remainder of Trump's presidency. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)