NSE Reports 23 Percent Rise In Net Profit To Rs 2578 Crore In Q2 FY27

NSE Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,578 crore in the second quarter of FY27, supported by higher transaction revenue and a sharp decline in expenditure compared with the year-ago period. The exchange's consolidated total income rose 9 per cent to Rs 4,554 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 4,160 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its financial results released on Tuesday.

Revenue Drivers and Trading Volumes

Revenue from transaction charges increased 9 per cent to Rs 3,035 crore, compared with Rs 2,789 crore a year ago, driven by higher trading volumes in the cash market and equity options segments. The cash market recorded an average daily traded volume (ADTV) of Rs 1,18,377 crore during the quarter, registering a 24 per cent increase year-on-year. ADTV in equity options, measured by premium value, rose 3 per cent to Rs 47,977 crore, while the equity futures segment recorded an ADTV of Rs 1,24,574 crore.

Expenditure and Operational Metrics

NSE's consolidated expenditure declined 51 per cent to Rs 1,161 crore from Rs 2,354 crore in Q2FY26. The exchange had recognised a provision of Rs 1,297 crore in the year-ago quarter towards SEBI settlement fees related to colocation and dark fibre matters. Consequently, consolidated operating EBITDA more than doubled, rising 107 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,079 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 76 per cent.

Additional Revenue Streams and Future Outlook

Other revenue streams also recorded growth. Income from data feed and terminal services increased 43 per cent to Rs 165 crore, while revenue from listing services rose 70 per cent to Rs 150 crore during the quarter. For the first half of FY27, consolidated total income increased 9 per cent to Rs 9,807 crore, while net profit rose 13 per cent to Rs 5,698 crore. NSE said its contribution to the exchequer during the first half stood at Rs 41,234 crore, including securities transaction tax, income tax, stamp duty, GST and SEBI fees. During the quarter, the exchange also facilitated India's first tokenised bond issuances aggregating Rs 1,000 crore and received regulatory approvals for new products, including derivatives on the Nifty India FPI 150 Index and Corporate Bond Index Futures.

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