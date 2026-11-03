Amara Raja Appoints Dheeraj Jain As Head, Corporate Affairs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, November 3, 2026: Amara Raja Group today announced the appointment of Dheeraj Jain as Head, Corporate Affairs. Dheeraj assumed charge on November 2, 2026, and will lead government and regulatory engagement across the Group's businesses. He will also oversee policy advocacy and corporate reputation management, ensuring the Group's external engagement moves in step with its strategic business priorities.
Dheeraj brings over 25 years of cross-sector experience in corporate affairs, regulatory strategy and public policy, with a record of navigating complex regulatory environments and building the institutional relationships that turn business ambition into growth. His earlier career includes Santos International, ReGen Powertech, Vestas and GE Renewable Energy and most recently Hitachi Energy.
Speaking on his appointment, Dheeraj Jain, Head, Corporate Affairs, Amara Raja Group, said, "Amara Raja has earned four decades of trust in India's energy story, and it is now writing the next chapter. I am excited to join at this defining moment and to help build the partnerships and policy frameworks that will enable adoption of new energy technologies at speed and scale."
About Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M) encompasses a diverse range of solutions and products, which includes energy storage solutions, Lithium-ion cell manufacturing, wide range of EV chargers, Li-ion battery pack assembly, automotive and industrial lubricants, and exploration of new chemistries, among others. ARE&M is also one of the largest manufacturers of energy storage products for both industrial and automotive applications in India. Amara Raja is the preferred supplier to major telecom service providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, the UPS sector (OEM & Replacement), Indian Railways, and the Power, Oil & Gas industry segments. Amara Raja's industrial battery brands comprise of PowerStack®, Microvolt® and Quanta®. The company also manufactures India's leading automotive battery brands Amaron® and Powerzone, which are distributed through a large pan-India sales & service retail network. The company supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors amongst others. Amara Raja's Industrial and Automotive Batteries are exported to over 65 countries around the world.
Dheeraj brings over 25 years of cross-sector experience in corporate affairs, regulatory strategy and public policy, with a record of navigating complex regulatory environments and building the institutional relationships that turn business ambition into growth. His earlier career includes Santos International, ReGen Powertech, Vestas and GE Renewable Energy and most recently Hitachi Energy.
Speaking on his appointment, Dheeraj Jain, Head, Corporate Affairs, Amara Raja Group, said, "Amara Raja has earned four decades of trust in India's energy story, and it is now writing the next chapter. I am excited to join at this defining moment and to help build the partnerships and policy frameworks that will enable adoption of new energy technologies at speed and scale."
About Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M) encompasses a diverse range of solutions and products, which includes energy storage solutions, Lithium-ion cell manufacturing, wide range of EV chargers, Li-ion battery pack assembly, automotive and industrial lubricants, and exploration of new chemistries, among others. ARE&M is also one of the largest manufacturers of energy storage products for both industrial and automotive applications in India. Amara Raja is the preferred supplier to major telecom service providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, the UPS sector (OEM & Replacement), Indian Railways, and the Power, Oil & Gas industry segments. Amara Raja's industrial battery brands comprise of PowerStack®, Microvolt® and Quanta®. The company also manufactures India's leading automotive battery brands Amaron® and Powerzone, which are distributed through a large pan-India sales & service retail network. The company supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors amongst others. Amara Raja's Industrial and Automotive Batteries are exported to over 65 countries around the world.
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