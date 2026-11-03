JVA Reviews Efforts To Enhance Water Resources, Harvesting Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) Secretary General Hisham Haisa Tuesday said the authority has 16 main dams, which has a design capacity of up to 365 million cubic meters.

Haisa's remarks came during a dialogue session with media representatives at the Government Communication Forum, attended by Government Communication Ministry Secretary General Zaid Nawaiseh.

Talking at the session, Haisa stated the JVA aims to develop the Jordan Valley economically and socially and also seeks to develop and protect its water sources and use them for irrigated agriculture, household and municipal needs, industry and electricity generation.

He said the King's Speech from the Throne serves as a "compass and roadmap" for the water sector, particularly projects on water harvesting and collection in the main dams.

Haisa said Jordan has 650 water harvesting sites, including earth pits and agricultural ponds, with a storage capacity of 150 million cubic meters, which serve livestock breeders in the Badia regions and help improve the climate.

He said 40 sites were built last year, adding that the JVA is working to optimize the value of water, including through new dams, as Nukheila Dam has reached its final stages, and a study is under way for Telal Al-Thahab Dam.

The JVA is also developing innovative solutions, including subsurface dams. It is studying the courses of three wadis: Al-Hidan, Al- Hasa and Al-Rayan. A feasibility study showed a dam can be built in Wadi Al-Rayan, and the project will move to the design phase ahead of building the first subsurface dam to help recharge groundwater.

Haisa said artificial intelligence is currently used to manage farmland in North Shouneh, adding that farmers can log in to see their farms' water needs, evaporation rates and the most suitable crops through data analysis.

He said some legislation was amended and an investment window opened for projects across sectors. In Wadi Araba, the JVA created an investment environment by providing infrastructure and addressing challenges. Large agricultural projects, such as a livestock breeding project, were established, and the cultivated area grew by about 7,000 dunums in partnership with the private sector.

In turn, Nawaiseh said King Abdullah II stressed in the Speech from the Throne that water is a national priority. He said the Royal directives to the government on strengthening water security form a national roadmap to protect Jordan's resources, ensure their sustainability and safeguard the rights of future generations.

Nawaiseh said Jordan seeks to improve water management and efficiency. He stressed the importance of innovative projects and greater reliance on nonconventional sources, particularly in the Jordan Valley, given their positive impact on the agricultural and economic sectors.

He also stressed the role of the media, in cooperation with government entities, in raising public awareness of optimal water use and protecting water sources.

//Petra// NQ