Ministry Begins 3Rd Phase To Boost Energy Efficiency In Gov't Facilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) –Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, in cooperation with the German Energy Academy in Jordan and German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), has launched the third phase of Energy Efficiency Improvement Program for Government Buildings.

The initiative began at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, focusing on following up on the findings of an energy audit, installing measurement and verification equipment, monitoring energy consumption, and increasing savings through energy efficiency measures.

The third phase, which is overseen by experts and specialists from the Ministry and its partners, involves installing measurement and verification systems to track energy consumption and actual savings across buildings of the Ministries of Industry, Trade and Supply, Health, Youth, Finance and Labor.

As for its goals, this process aims to verify the impact of the implemented measures and compare them against the projections and estimates outlined in the energy audit study.

The measures aim to optimize the operating schedules of central cooling systems, replace individual air-conditioning units with more efficient models, adjust operational temperatures for control systems in the Companies Control Department's data center, replacing conventional lighting with LED units, and raising awareness among staff regarding energy conservation.

The energy audit for the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply indicated a potential annual saving of approximately JD7,449 in energy costs, as the payback period stands at less than one year in energy consumption, amounting to 4% of the building's total energy bill.

The Council of Ministers recently approved the measures necessary to implement a project aimed at improving energy efficiency in government buildings.

Carried out as part of the government's strategy to enhance energy-use efficiency, this initiative contributes to a 20% reduction in consumption and aligns with priorities of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to expand implementation of energy-efficiency solutions across government facilities.

//Petra// AG