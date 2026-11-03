Russian Forces Attack Civilians On Road In Sumy Region With Drones, Woman Injured
“Since morning, the Russians have been intensively attacking civilians with drones in the Velyka Pysarivka community. The enemy struck a woman who was riding a bicycle between settlements in the community. She sustained serious injuries. The victim has already been taken to hospital and is receiving the necessary medical care,” he wrote.
It is also reported that the Russians attacked a civilian vehicle belonging to a local resident. According to preliminary information, the people managed to leave the vehicle in time. It caught fire as a result of the strike.
Hryhorov added that both attacks occurred on nearly the same stretch of road.Read also: Russian attack on Dnipro injures 15, three in serious condition
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out more than 20 strikes on the Sumy region over the past day, injuring people.
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