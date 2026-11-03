Iran Warns Nuclear Strike Would Have Consequences Beyond The Region

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi warned that any decision to use nuclear weapons against Iran would have consequences far beyond the region.

"So far, there have been no official statements by any country, including US officials, regarding the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons against Iran. Such reports have appeared only in certain media outlets. However, if an official from a country such as the United States, which possesses nuclear weapons and is a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), announces an intention to use tactical nuclear weapons against certain Iranian facilities and infrastructure, the issue will take on much broader legal implications. Such a threat would effectively mean the complete collapse of nuclear law and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," he said.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that if tactical nuclear weapons were used against Iran, the country would not remain passive or simply watch events unfold, nor would it limit its response to legal protests on the international stage.

In such a scenario, the existing international legal frameworks would cease to function not only for Iran but also for many other countries operating within these frameworks, he added.

It should be noted that in recent days, American journalist Tucker Carlson has claimed that the United States could potentially target Mount Kolang in central Iran with a nuclear strike. Iran is alleged to have resumed its uranium enrichment programme at the site.