Former Azerbaijani Ambassador Gursel Ismayilzadeh Receives Japan's Order Of The Rising Sun
Gursel Ismayilzadeh, Azerbaijan's former ambassador to Japan, has been awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star.
According to the Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan, the Japanese government announced the recipients of its 2026 Autumn Imperial Decorations for foreign nationals on November 3.
Ismayilzadeh received the award in recognition of his contribution to strengthening relations between Japan and Azerbaijan and promoting friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries.
Japan's state awards intended for foreign citizens are bestowed on behalf of the Emperor to individuals who have made a significant contribution to the development of friendly relations with Japan and achieved outstanding results in other fields.
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