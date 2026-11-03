Britain's Burnham To Open Talks On Slavery Apology To Commonwealth

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ST JOHN'S (Antigua), Nov 3 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- The legacy of slavery will dominate a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham beginning talks over a formal apology and King Charles III set to speak about the issue with "unflinching honesty", reported PA Media/dpa.

Burnham has ruled out offering reparations for the harm caused by the trans-Atlantic slave trade but he will use the summit to set out plans for a“debt reset” aimed at helping poorer Commonwealth countries and allocate £40 million (US$53,67 million) for infrastructure improvements in the Caribbean.

King Charles is expected to talk with“sincere sorrow” about the slave trade as he formally opens the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua.

Burnham has been criticised by opponents who claim that by being open to talks about a formal slavery apology he has put the king under pressure -- an accusation denied by the prime minister.

Charles will preside over the event in his role as head of the Commonwealth but is politically neutral and will not take part in discussions, which are unusually being held informally without aides in the room.

His role is about“inspiring and convening, rather than policy making”, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

He is not expected to offer an apology or reference the change in government policy.

Burnham's agenda in Antigua included a meeting with his counterpart from Barbados, Mia Mottley, which included a discussion on slavery.

“Turning to the prime minister's announcement outlining how the UK was offering a structured dialogue for communities impacted by the trans-Atlantic slave trade, the leaders discussed next steps and the prime minister thanked Prime Minister Mottley for her ongoing support,” Burnham's Downing Street office said.

Burnham will seek to persuade Commonwealth leaders that the United Kingdom is ready to play a leading role in a“new era” for the group.

The prime minister wants to look at ways of helping poorer countries repay debt over a longer period and with better interest rates.

The UK will also allocate £40 million over three years from within existing budgets to speed up critical infrastructure investment including green energy in the Caribbean, Burnham's office said.

But in keeping with his predecessors, Burnham ruled out offering direct financial reparations.

The issue has cast a shadow over the Commonwealth, causing strains between the UK and its former colonies.

After the last summit in 2024 saw Downing Street insist financial compensation was not on the agenda, before all 56 nations signed a communique backing talks over reparatory justice, Burnham said the UK was now pursuing a“new approach”.

As part of this, Downing Street said Britain would lead two new taskforces: one focused on critical mineral assets and vulnerabilities in supply chains across the Commonwealth; and the other aimed at boosting trade and investment more widely.

Both will be set up by the end of the year and report back at the next leaders' summit, officials said.

Downing Street said Burnham would use the summit to“outline his vision for supporting countries grappling with higher debt costs”.

Britain will play its“full part” in shaping the Commonwealth as a“powerful force for good” in a more divided and unpredictable world, he said, as he arrived in Antigua and Barbuda on Monday evening.

The prime minister said:“In today's more divided, unpredictable world, the Commonwealth has the potential to be a powerful force for good, bringing together a third of the global population, and I believe it is key that the UK plays its full role in that.

“Britain is bringing a new approach to this meeting, as we look to reshape a new era for the Commonwealth, as well as being open to discussions about the past.

Burnham's official spokesman said:“We think it's right that a formal apology is discussed properly with the countries and communities most affected, rather than simply deciding unilaterally what form it should take.

“An apology of this significance should be informed by the people and countries most affected, as they're asked for.”

Opposition Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch urged Burnham against issuing a slavery apology, saying it would give countries a reason to ask Britain for reparations.

She said:“I don't think we should be giving any money to compensate people for the slave trade, and I don't think that Andy Burnham needs to be apologising because it is a lever to wedge open the door to ask for cash.”

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa