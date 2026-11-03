US, Turkmenistan Discuss Trade, Investment And Trans-Caspian Connectivity

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United States and Turkmenistan held annual bilateral consultations in Ashgabat to explore expanding cooperation across trade, investment, Trans-Caspian connectivity, and cultural and educational exchanges, according to the U.S. Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA).

The high-level talks were co-chaired by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S. Paul Kapur and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

“We are building on the vision of the C5+1 Ministerial in Samarkand and discussed deepening collaboration on trade, investment, Trans-Caspian connectivity, educational and cultural exchange, and more,” Kapur said in a statement published by the bureau.

Kapur also thanked Turkmenistan for its leadership as co-chair of the C5+1 Secretariat in 2025-2026, the publication notes.

Efforts to expand trade and investment ties have been accompanied by a series of business engagements between Turkmenistan and the United States in 2026. On May 7, Washington, D.C., hosted the opening of the Turkmen-American Business Cooperation Association (TABCA) and its first business forum, bringing together more than 50 Turkmen and American companies. The event included company presentations and business-to-business networking, with participants representing logistics, e-commerce, information technology, education, consulting, trade and services.

Another Turkmen-American Business Forum was held in Ashgabat on June 4, bringing together representatives of Turkmen government institutions and a U.S. business delegation led by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Council. Companies represented included John Deere, CNH Industrial, Coca-Cola, Palo Alto Networks and Valley Irrigation. Discussions covered energy, agriculture, transport, industry, finance and high technology.