Kyrgyzstan's Proved Oil Reserves Remain At 37 Million Barrels Eni

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's proved oil reserves stood at 37 million barrels as of December 31, 2025, unchanged from a year earlier, according to a report by the Italian Eni energy company.

The company's data show that the reserves have stayed at 37 million barrels throughout the past decade, with the same volume recorded in every year from 2015 through 2025. The estimate of proved reserves therefore did not change either in 2025 or over the entire 2015–2025 period.

Kyrgyzstan's population, meanwhile, reached 7.3 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 1.5%, according to the report.

The population has grown steadily over the past decade, from 6 million in 2015 to 6.6 million in 2019 and 6.7 million in 2020. It then rose to 6.9 million in 2021, 7 million in 2022, 7.1 million in 2023, and 7.2 million in 2024.

Eni puts the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Kyrgyzstan's population over 2015–2025 at 2%. In total, the population grew by about 1.3 million people, or roughly 22%, over the decade.

Because reserves remained flat while the population expanded, proved oil reserves per person declined over the period. Calculations based on the report's figures show about 6.2 barrels per person in 2015 and about 5.1 barrels in 2025, a decrease of roughly 18%.

For reference, 37 million barrels is equivalent to roughly 5 million tonnes of crude oil, depending on the oil's density. Kyrgyzstan's oil production is modest, and the country relies largely on imports to meet domestic demand for petroleum products.