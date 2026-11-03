Relay Market Size To Reach $15.65 Billion At 5.0% CAGR Through 2031 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects, the globalMarket growth is primarily driven by increasing investments in industrial automation, power transmission and distribution infrastructure, renewable energy integration, electric mobility, and smart electrical systems. The growing adoption of automated manufacturing equipment, EVs and charging infrastructure, data centers, and digitalized power networks is creating sustained demand for relays used in switching, protection, control, and isolation applications. The transition toward compact, high-voltage, high-reliability, and semiconductor-based switching solutions is further expanding opportunities across automotive, industrial, energy, and electronics applications.

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Relay Market Size, Share & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2025 Market Size: USD 11.02 Bn

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 15.65 Bn

CAGR: 5.0% from 2026-2031

Region Highlight: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

Report scope: 180 Market Data Tables, 80 Figures, 300 Pages Key players: OMRON Corporation (Japan), GE Vernova Inc. (US), Eaton (Ireland), Standex Electronics, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB (Switzerland)

Why This Market Matters

A key opportunity reshaping the market is the growing deployment of advanced switching and protection technologies across electrification and automation applications. EV powertrains, battery systems, renewable energy inverters, smart grids, and automated industrial equipment require relays capable of handling higher voltages, faster switching, compact form factors, and demanding operating conditions. In parallel, the adoption of digital substations and intelligent power infrastructure is increasing demand for advanced protection and control relays. These trends are creating opportunities for manufacturers with differentiated portfolios spanning electromechanical, reed, solid-state, high-voltage, and application-specific relay solutions.

Segment Analysis

Reed relays are expected to register the fastest growth among relay types during the forecast period, supported by increasing adoption in applications requiring compact size, low power consumption, fast switching, electrical isolation, and reliable operation. Reed relays are gaining traction across automotive electronics, telecommunications, test and measurement equipment, industrial automation, medical devices, and renewable energy systems. Growing demand for high-voltage and high-frequency switching, particularly in EVs, charging systems, and advanced electronic equipment, is creating additional opportunities for reed relay manufacturers.

These market trends present significant growth opportunities for relay manufacturers, particularly those investing in high-voltage DC, solid-state, reed, and application-specific relay solutions. As investments in industrial automation, renewable energy integration, EVs and charging infrastructure, and smart grid modernization accelerate, demand for reliable and compact switching and protection solutions is expected to increase. Companies with strong product portfolios, advanced switching technologies, established relationships with automotive and industrial OEMs, and extensive global distribution networks will be well positioned to capitalize on the evolving demand for relays across electrification, automation, energy, and electronics applications.

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Market Overview

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the relay market during the forecast period, supported by strong manufacturing activity, industrial automation, electrification, renewable energy deployment, and expansion of automotive and electronics production across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The region benefits from established electronics and component manufacturing ecosystems, increasing investments in EVs and charging infrastructure, and growing deployment of power transmission and distribution networks. China and India remain important growth markets as industrial automation, renewable power generation, and grid modernization expand. The region's large manufacturing base and increasing adoption of automated and connected electrical equipment are expected to sustain demand for relays across industrial, automotive, energy, telecommunications, and consumer electronics applications.

Competitive Landscape

The Top Companies in Relay Industry are Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), HONGFA (China), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), OMRON Corporation (Japan), GE Vernova Inc. (US), Eaton (Ireland), Standex Electronics, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (US) among others. These companies are strengthening their market positions through product portfolio expansion, technological development, capacity expansion, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion. The competitive landscape is increasingly influenced by demand for high-voltage, compact, reliable, and application-specific relay solutions across automotive electrification, industrial automation, renewable energy, smart grids, and power electronics applications.

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