Toshiba Continues Tradition Of Honoring Service, Sacrifice, And Family With Nearly $35,000 Raised For Tunnel To Towers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toshiba has raised more than $183,000 in donations to honor America's heroes and support their families.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is proud to continue its support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, donating $34,941 in 2026 to support the organization's mission of honoring America's first responders, military heroes, and their families. Over the past six years, Toshiba has contributed more than $183,000 to the foundation, reflecting the company's continued commitment to giving back and supporting those who serve.

“Our VALOR Employee Resource Group has been instrumental in building Toshiba's partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and I'm incredibly proud of how our team continues to rally around this cause,” said Rance Poehler, President and CEO of Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions.“This partnership gives us an opportunity to honor our heroes, support their families, and come together in service to something bigger than ourselves. Seeing so many families and smiling members of Team Toshiba participating this year made that impact especially meaningful."

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty or pass away from 9/11-related illnesses and leave behind young children. The program helps provide stability following the sudden loss of a loved one, allowing families to remain in their homes, schools, and communities without the financial burden of a mortgage.

“This has become much more than an annual fundraiser for our team,” said Dora Merrick, Senior Global Product Line Manager and Tunnel to Towers Team Lead at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions.“It is a chance to come together around a mission we believe in and turn our commitment into action. The Foundation's vision and spirit inspire a tradition our Toshiba community is genuinely proud to support.”

VALOR is one of Toshiba's five Employee Resource Groups focused on creating and maintaining a culture of welcoming and belonging. The other ERGs are the Women's Impact Network (WIN), BUILT (Blacks United in Leadership and Technology), The South Asian Community, and AccessAbility Network. Toshiba's ERGs help foster connection among employees while creating opportunities to support the communities where employees live and work.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers' ever-changing needs.

Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on:

LinkedIn - YouTube - Facebook - Instagram: @toshibacommerce

X/Twitter: @ToshibaCommerce

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Elizabeth Romero / Amy Gray

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