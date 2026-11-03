Friendly Technologies Unveils Friendly AI Assistanttm Capabilities Combining Natural-Language Support With Historical Analysis For Faster Wi-Fi Resolution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq): Friendly AI AssistantTM combines natural-language interaction with live and historical device analysis to diagnose problems, recommend solutions and automate resolution-helping providers reduce troubleshooting and training effort, shorten support calls and deliver more consistent service.

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Technologies is unveiling how Friendly AI AssistantTM combines natural-language interaction, live and historical device analysis, and automated problem resolution to help broadband providers deliver faster, more consistent customer support.

Technicians and customer service representatives can describe a subscriber's problem in everyday language. Behind the scenes, the assistant analyses relevant device information, carries out diagnostic work, and provides a diagnosis with a recommended solution.

Staff can access these capabilities without needing deep knowledge of every device parameter or troubleshooting procedure.

Historical analysis is a built-in part of that process. By examining device behavior over time alongside current conditions, Friendly AI AssistantTM adds context that a single live snapshot cannot provide. This is particularly valuable when a problem is intermittent, or conditions have changed before the customer contacts support, helping teams investigate the root cause more accurately.

The assistant can perform a full device scan to identify potential problems and tailor repair approaches to the device type and firmware version. Natural-language processing and voice-command support make technical capabilities more accessible within the support workflow.

Operators can choose how corrective actions are carried out. An approval-based process asks the representative to authorize actions before execution. A streamlined automatic process carries out supported diagnostics and repairs, according to the operator's chosen workflow.

Verification completes the service process by confirming the post-action condition and documenting the outcome. It gives the support team a clear record of the improvement delivered and supports consistent case handling.

By bringing analysis, recommendations and resolution into one interaction, Friendly AI AssistantTM helps providers reduce manual troubleshooting and training effort, shorten support interactions and improve the consistency of service delivery.

Broadband providers can explore Friendly AI AssistantTM at friendly-tech.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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