ARIA Cybersecurity Announces A Top 10 US Plastics Manufacturer Deploys AZT PROTECT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARIA's AZT PROTECTTM protects plastics production infrastructure from attacks while locking down critical systems from production disruptions

LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) announced its first deployment within a leading plastics production infrastructure.

This plastics producer was challenged to keep production running continuously without disruption:



Need: to keep critical production processes running and protected

Support a mix of legacy out-of-support applications that are hard to or can't be patched

Need a simple way to lock these systems down, with limited untrained staff Looking to lower disruption risk while improving bottom line

ARIA's AZT PROTECT was the only solution that solved these challenges with an affordable, simple-to-deploy, fully automated protection solution.

What further set ARIA AZT PROTECT apart:



ARIA demonstrated how AZT locks down the production applications from attacks as well as preventing updates during production.

ARIA demonstrated that AZT's patented approach can protect against vulnerability, exploit attacks that, up until now, the industry could only rely on vendor patches to stop.

Safely extends the life of legacy out-of-support endpoints

Demonstrated why it never needs updates from the Internet – reducing the risk.

ARIA's ability to stop today's latest Black October AI Assaults. AZT solution can be monitored by ARIA's US SOC team 7 days a week.

“We are pleased with ARIA's AZT solution,” said the Vice President of Production Operations.“We did not take much time making our selection; the ARIA team worked to demonstrate the solution in only a few hours. This exceeded our expectations due to how easy it was to deploy and operate. It keeps our production systems locked down and provides superior cybersecurity protection from far more forms of attacks than the other leading endpoint vendors we evaluated. Best of all it allowed us to safely extend the life of our legacy endpoints, which will save us significant capital and operational expense.”

“We are pleased to have been given a chance to safeguard this client's infrastructure, substantially lowering their risk, meeting their budget, while saving them money over time," said Gary Southwell, President of ARIA Cybersecurity.“We also removed a major inhibitor by cost-monitoring the AZT solution for the customer 7 days a week, covering their near-continuous production schedule.”

AZT PROTECT provides a lockdown approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from unintended updates as well as attacks, such as stopping all forms of malware, ransomware, AI and nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run. In addition, AZT stops code-based exploits that previously had to be stopped by OS or application-based security patches, thus extending the useful life of such legacy system-based production systems - once such patches are no longer provided by the vendor(s).

The solution utilizes patented countermeasures to stop the attacks as they land on an operation's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from unscheduled updates and adulteration while stopping code-based attacks, such as malware and ransomware, from executing. Further, they disrupt the methods nation-state-backed attackers and AI assaults utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

To learn more about ARIA's AZT PROTECT, visit:

About ARIA Cybersecurity

ARIA Cybersecurity, a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPi ), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

ARIA Cybersecurity Media Contact

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