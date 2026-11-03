Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening At Kennemore In Alpharetta, Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New fully decorated model home to debut at exclusive event on Nov. 7

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of the Rhinewood model home at Kennemore, a luxury home community in Alpharetta, Georgia. The public is invited to attend the exclusive Model Home Grand Opening event on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 840 Avian Terrace in Alpharetta. Guests will enjoy light bites, a coffee and apple cider bar, and the chance to be among the first to tour the professionally decorated model home.

Kennemore offers a collection of expertly designed single-family homes priced from $1.15 million. This picturesque community features estate-sized home sites and future resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, playground, tennis and pickleball courts, and walking trails. The Rhinewood model home showcases the community's exceptional craftsmanship, open floor plans, and luxury finishes. Homes at Kennemore range from 3,600 to over 5,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms, up to 5 bathrooms, 2- to 3-car garages, and options for basements.









"The Rhinewood model at Kennemore perfectly exemplifies the luxury, quality, and personalization that Toll Brothers is known for," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "We are excited to welcome home shoppers to this beautiful new community and share how they can create their dream home in an incredible location."

Kennemore is located in the highly rated Forsyth County School District, with walkable access to Denmark High School. Residents enjoy proximity to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, including Avalon, Halcyon, and The Collection at Forsyth. This central location also provides easy access to major highways and popular commuter routes.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Kennemore and to RSVP for the Model Home Grand Opening event, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)