Friendly Technologies Announces New Dual-Stack Management Capability To Simplify TR-369 Migration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Operators can retain established TR-069 workflows while introducing USP telemetry and monitoring on the same compatible device.

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Technologies is announcing its dual-stack device management capability as a practical route for broadband operators moving from TR-069 to TR-369 User Services Platform, or USP.

This capability enables Friendly's unified platform to manage the same compatible device through both protocols simultaneously. Operators can assign different responsibilities to each protocol, introducing USP capabilities while retaining established TR-069 operations.

For example, an operator can continue provisioning a gateway through TR-069 while using USP for telemetry and monitoring. This allows the migration plan to account for existing back-office integrations and workflows, rather than requiring every function to move at once.

Dual-stack management goes beyond supporting a fleet containing separate TR-069 and USP devices. It addresses the transition within an individual device that implements both protocols, alongside the operator's wider mixed fleet.

For providers, the operational value lies in having more control over the pace and scope of migration. Teams can validate a defined USP use case, build experience and expand deployment according to device readiness and business priorities.

The device must support both protocol implementations. Friendly supplies the platform-side TR-069 ACS and USP Controller functions; compatible device software and the necessary operational integrations remain prerequisites.

Before rollout, operators should test device identification, permissions and the allocation of responsibilities between protocols. A pilot should establish how the chosen telemetry and management workflows behave before deployment expands.

Friendly Technologies' approach connects modernization with continuity: introducing a new management standard while preserving the processes operators still need.

Broadband providers can contact Friendly Technologies to discuss dual-stack management and their TR-369 migration requirements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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