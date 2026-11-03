KFSH Highlights AI's Role In Patient Experience And Nursing At Economist AI In Health Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) is participating as platinum sponsor of Economist Enterprise's AI in Health Summit, taking place on November 4 at the Royal College of Physicians in London, highlighting how responsible AI adoption, improved patient journeys and nursing empowerment can work together to strengthen healthcare delivery.

The summit examines how health systems can translate advances in AI into practical benefits while maintaining safety, trust and accountability. KFSH's participation brings an operational perspective to that discussion, connecting technology with the people who deliver and receive care.

At its Riyadh hospital, KFSH has combined an AI-enabled Patient Flow and Capacity Command Centre with hospital-wide process improvements to reduce median emergency department boarding time by 75%, from more than 13 hours in 2023 to 3.2 hours by mid-2025. Real-time monitoring and predictive insights help teams identify delays and coordinate resources, supporting a more responsive patient journey.

The approach extends to how digital tools are developed. Physicians and nurses take part in the design and testing of AI applications around their daily workflows, while professional judgment remains with the people using them. Tools supporting documentation and information tasks are designed to reduce administrative burden and give care teams more time for patients.

KFSH also empowers nurses to help shape how technology is used in care. Through its nursing AI and innovation hackathon, nurses draw on their daily experience to develop digital solutions that improve patient safety and support more effective ways of working.

During the summit, Dr. Petros Kotsidis, KFSH's Chief Digital and Information Officer, will join a fireside chat titled“When AI becomes part of care, what actually changes?” and an invite-only roundtable,“How autonomous should healthcare become?”

Together, these activities reflect KFSH's approach to digital transformation: improving the patient experience through responsible technology adoption and the active involvement of the workforce delivering care.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East for 2026, according to Brand Finance, and listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals, World's Best Smart Hospitals, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

For more information, please contact Media Coverage at KFSH:...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at