Burst And MAGNA-TILES® Launch Limited-Edition Sonic Toothbrush Set

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The set brings together two trusted brands, bringing Meaningful Play and healthy habit-building to an everyday brushing routine

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burst, the leading oral hygiene care brand backed by a team of oral healthcare practitioners, today announced the launch of a limited-edition Red Sonic Toothbrush Set with America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand, MAGNA-TILES ®1.

The collaboration pairs Burst's clinically backed toothbrush with the time-honored, hands-on learning that MAGNA-TILES inspires. Together, the brands are bringing feel-good care and Meaningful Play to an everyday ritual in a fun, empowering way for kids.

“Building healthy oral hygiene habits starts from a young age, so it's important to make brushing feel approachable for kids,” said Brittany Stewart, Co-Founder of Burst.“MAGNA-TILES play has a natural ability to make learning feel exciting, and we wanted to bring that same spirit to brushing. By pairing an essential daily ritual with an experience kids already know and love, we can help make brushing something they look forward to.”

The partnership marks a significant milestone for the MAGNA-TILES brand as its first-ever outbound licensing agreement, while giving Burst an opportunity to extend its expertise in oral care into a new category. As parents increasingly look for products that make healthy habits easier and more engaging for kids, the partnership connects two imaginative brands to prove how small acts can have a big impact.

“Meaningful Play is at the core of what we do,” said Mike Scheffki, VP of Marketing at MAGNA-TILES.“This partnership with Burst brings that purpose into a new part of kids' daily lives, helping make brushing more fun and engaging for families at home and on the go.”

Just in time for holiday gifting, the set offers kids a playful way to make brushing their teeth something they look forward to while giving parents another tool to help encourage healthy oral hygiene habits. The Red Sonic Toothbrush Set includes:



Red MAGNA-TILES x Burst Kids Sonic Toothbrush

Brush head with super-soft bristles

Brush charging base + cable

Red toothbrush travel case 16 microMAGS travel pieces (8 orange squares, 2 green isosceles triangles, 2 blue equilateral triangles, 4 yellow right triangles)



Created for on-the-go play, microMAGS deliver the creative, open-ended experience families expect from the MAGNA-TILES brand in a compact, travel-friendly format. Beyond offering a playful approach to building healthy habits, the Burst Kids Sonic Toothbrush gives kids a dentist-approved tool designed to support better oral hygiene. The Sonic Toothbrush is up to 26x better for plaque reduction compared to a manual toothbrush.

“With so little time to make brushing count, we're focused on making it as easy, enjoyable and effective as possible,” said Hamish Khayat, Co-Founder of Burst.“The Kids Sonic Toothbrush was designed to meet the rigorous standards of dental professionals while making brushing easier for parents and kids alike. When parents tell us their kids are brushing better and with less resistance, we know we're delivering on our mission.”

The limited-edition set is available for purchase on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and Burstoralcare.com. The set retails for $69.99. For additional information, visit .

1Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Magnetic Building Sets by Brand, USD Sales, 12 ME Dec 2025

About Burst

Burst is on a mission to put oral care at the heart of whole-body health. Since 2017, Burst has co-created its products with the people who know oral health best: its community of 40,000+ ambassadors, Dental Professionals who bring clinical expertise and a hygienist's heart to everything the brand makes.

Together, Burst and its ambassadors see oral health as a complete picture, because healthier mouths support healthier bodies. Burst builds rituals that feel good, so dental care becomes something you look forward to every day. The result is a complete oral care system that makes expert care feel straightforward and genuinely satisfying.

About MAGNA-TILES

MAGNA-TILES® is the original magnetic construction brand, born in the classroom in 1997. Invented by an educator, for educators, from these humble beginnings, MAGNA-TILES has grown to become America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand (Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Magnetic Building Sets by Brand, USD Sales, 12 ME Dec 2025) and an essential tool for every child's growing mind.

Through word of mouth and hands-on experience, MAGNA-TILES sets steadily found their way into neighborhood toy stores, at the urging of families who were seeking ways to bring education, enrichment and Meaningful Play to their home.

Today, while MAGNA-TILES sets are now a staple in millions of homes and classrooms across 80+ countries, our work is never complete, because the MAGNA-TILES brand is fueled by a child's endless imagination. Visit MAGNA-TILES.com

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at