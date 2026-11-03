Crytica Security And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Deterministic Threat Detection Inside OT Devices For Federal And SLED Agencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Distribution Partnership Gives Government Contract-Ready Access to Crytica's RDAiTM to Detect Unauthorized OT Instruction-Set Changes Within Seconds

RENO, Nev., and RESTON, Va., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crytica Security, developer of the world's first Rapid Detection, Alert and isolation (RDAiTM) solution, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a distribution partnership that moves OT threat detection from the network into the device itself. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a Public Sector distributor for Crytica, making RDAi available to Federal agencies and State, Local and Education (SLED) organizations across the U.S. Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft provides Crytica Security with the broad Government reach that allows us to accelerate the deployment of our patented RDAi technology within Federal, State and Local Governments and Educational institutions,” said C. Lloyd Mahaffey, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Crytica Security.“We are pleased to work together to help protect millions of critical infrastructure devices in the United States.”

From military installations and Federal facilities to municipal water systems, public power utilities, transit networks and university campuses, Public Sector OT is a sustained target for nation-state actors seeking persistent access to critical infrastructure. Many OT security solutions rely on network monitoring, asset discovery and behavioral analysis to detect potential threats. These capabilities provide important visibility but are not designed to deterministically detect unauthorized changes to the instruction sets running inside the devices themselves. RDAi adds a complementary layer of detection by monitoring device instruction sets directly. Its Probe, as small as 70KB, detects unauthorized changes within seconds using deterministic detection, without relying on threat signatures or behavioral analysis.

RDAi is designed to enhance those investments, not replace them. Its alerts flow into the security platforms and workflows agencies already rely on, adding device-level evidence that helps teams respond faster and make better-informed isolation decisions.

As agencies work to secure the legacy and mission-critical devices behind their operations, RDAi enables them to:



Fit a tiny Probe, as small as 70KB, inside legacy and resource-constrained OT devices.

See inside devices where traditional tools cannot operate.

Detect unauthorized changes to instruction sets within seconds, at injection.

Receive deterministic, high-fidelity alerts that reduce false positives.

Enable rapid response and support isolation decisions with actionable alerts. Enhance existing SOC, SIEM and XDR investments without replacing them.

“We are pleased to partner with Crytica Security to bring an innovative, device-level layer of OT threat detection to the Public Sector,” said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.“By detecting unauthorized changes directly within OT devices, Crytica's RDAi solution complements existing security investments and helps Government agencies strengthen the protection of the critical infrastructure their communities depend on. Through reseller partners, we look forward to making this technology more accessible to the Public Sector.”

Crytica's RDAi solution is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at ....

About Crytica Security

Crytica Security's patented technologies form the world's first Rapid Detection, Alert, and isolation (RDAiTM) solution, embedding directly within Operational Technology (OT), Information Technology (IT), and Internet of Things (IoT) environments to rapidly detect unauthorized changes to instruction sets within seconds. Designed to complement and dramatically enhance existing XDR, MDR, and EDR cyberstacks, RDAi extends visibility into devices and environments where traditional tools cannot operate, delivering deterministic detection and actionable alerts for national security and mission-critical infrastructures. Learn more at cryticasecurity.com.

Contact

Caitlyn Crotz

Crytica Security

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About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator®for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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