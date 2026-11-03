Carson Group Welcomes Marietta Wealth Management As Carson Wealth Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Omaha, Neb., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $66 billion* in assets under management, today announced that Marietta Wealth Management has joined the firm's integrated channel as a Carson Wealth office in Marietta, Ga. The firm oversees approximately $1.6 billion in assets under advisement.

Led by Managing Partners and Wealth Advisors Scott Keller, CFA, Charlie Holloway, CFP®, Ben Crowe, CFP®, CPA, CFA, and Wes Hackney, CFP®, the multigenerational firm has deep roots in the Atlanta community and has become known for its comprehensive financial planning, investment management, tax planning and retirement planning for individuals, families and business owners.

Through the new partnership, the firm's clients will continue working with the advisors and service team they know, while advisors will gain access to Carson's broader platform, including expanded planning solutions, Carson's Private Client Services, investment research and operational support.

“This team faced a challenge familiar to many successful advisory firms today,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group.“They wanted to keep growing, expand what they can offer clients and create long-term continuity without losing the planning philosophy and culture that made them successful. That's exactly where Carson can make a difference. We provide the specialized expertise, innovative resources and integrated platform to help firms build for the future while preserving the relationships and client-first approach that define their business.”

The team selected Carson after evaluating several potential partners. Carson's flexibility, entrepreneurial culture and breadth of resources were key factors in the decision. The move is intended not only to improve day-to-day operations but also to strengthen the firm for the long term, including expanded ownership opportunities for team members and continued development for the firm's next generation of advisors.

“We were looking for a partner that would allow us to keep serving clients the way we always have while giving us the scale, resources and expertise to do even more for them,” said Scott Keller.“Carson stood out because of its proven track record in helping firms remain local while continuing to grow. This partnership gives us the ability to keep our client relationships intact while bringing more capabilities under one roof, ultimately enabling us to better serve our clients.”

“From our very first conversation, we knew there was something special about this team,” said Michael Belluomini, senior vice president of M&A at Carson Group.“We were so impressed by the four principals, their strong culture and the business they've built that we made it a priority to get to Atlanta and spend more time with them in person. They have an exceptional support team, a tremendous runway for growth and a shared commitment to putting clients first. It's the kind of cultural and strategic fit we look for in a long-term partnership, and we're excited about what we can accomplish together.”

The acquisition of Marietta Wealth Management further expands the firm's national footprint and presence in the Atlanta market. Alaris Acquisitions served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Marietta Wealth Management in connection with the transaction.

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $66 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit

Carson offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

*AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

CONTACT: Carson Group...