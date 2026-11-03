Jiko Expands Access To T-Bill Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jiko U.S. Treasury Bills Solution Now Available through CashInvest by Morgan Stanley

San Francisco, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiko is bringing 24/7 liquid U.S. Treasury bills (T-bills) to Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), providing CashInvest by Morgan Stanley (CashInvest) clients access to automated direct T-bill ownership.

CashInvest by Morgan Stanley is an institutional cash management platform used by treasurers and cash managers to consolidate global cash investing through a single online trading interface. The partnership gives CashInvest clients access to Jiko's T-bill offering as a new option. Jiko's offering is designed to provide direct ownership of T-bills, held in the client's name, without the manual work that investing in T-bills has traditionally required.

“Every economic cycle tests how treasurers and institutional investors think about cash, and this one is no different,” said Eduardo Vergara, Jiko President.“Professionals using CashInvest often seek to balance safety, liquidity, and yield. Integrating Jiko's solution into CashInvest gives them expanded options that may address their unique needs.”

Direct T-bill ownership has historically required treasury teams to select maturities, manage laddering, and handle reinvestment manually. Jiko's technology, operating through its FINRA-registered broker-dealer, automates all T-bill trading, including reinvestment at maturity, so cash stays fully invested and potentially earns the“risk-free” rate often associated with T-bills, with the ability to make third-party payments built in.

“CashInvest is designed to provide institutional clients with a thorough, centralized interface for cash investment options,” said Rick Wilkinson, Head of Global Liquidity Platform Development, Morgan Stanley Investment Management.“Making Jiko accessible through CashInvest reflects our continued focus on expanding client choice.”

The addition reflects a broader shift among institutional cash managers. According to Jiko's 2026 Corporate Cash Confidence Survey, nearly half of treasurers report over 10% of corporate cash sits uninvested at any given tim, and almost one in four report idle balances exceeding 25%. Jiko provides a transparent and structurally safe complement to pooled fund structures that generate a competitive yield on cash while keeping it available for payments.

Eligible CashInvest by Morgan Stanley clients can access Jiko now. Clients who elect to use the offering will onboard directly with Jiko and become Jiko clients for the offering, subject to Jiko's eligibility, documentation, disclosures, and terms.

ABOUT JIKO

Jiko keeps client cash invested in T-bills, in the client's name, earning the“risk-free” rate, with no lending, no leverage, and no commingled exposure. Payments settle 24/7 on JikoNet at scale, with no balance sheet risk. Jiko clients include institutions that move at the speed of modern markets - corporates, fintechs, tech, and crypto companies - giving them and their counterparts a safer, yield-generating alternative for managing cash. Jiko holds a national bank charter and FINRA broker-dealer license. To learn more, visit .

INVESTMENTS IN T-BILLS: NOT FDIC INSURED - NO BANK GUARANTEE - MAY LOSE VALUE

All US Treasury investments and investment advisory services provided by Jiko Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC. Securities in your account are protected up to $500,000. For details, please see .

Banking services provided by Jiko Bank, a division of Mid-Central National Bank.

Jiko Group, Inc. and its affiliates do not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions. This material is not intended as a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or investment strategy.

See FINRA BrokerCheck, Jiko U.S. Treasuries Risk Disclosures, and Jiko Securities Inc. Form CRS.





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