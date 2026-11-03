Go Rving Unleashes Campaign“This Time He Goes” Celebrating RV Travel As The Ultimate Pet-Friendly Adventure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In partnership with The National Dog Show, Go RVing's newest multi-channel campaign is designed to connect with millions of pet-loving travelers

Washington, D.C., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For pet owners, hitting the road without four-legged family members often leaves vacations feeling incomplete. Building on this insight, Go RVin has announced the official launch of its newest multi-channel campaign anchored by the commercial spot, “ This Time He Goes.”

Debuting across streaming and digital platforms on November 9, the commercial follows Boomer, a family dog accustomed to watching bags packed only to be left behind at the kennel or with a pet sitter. This time, the vacation dynamic changes as the family loads up an RV, and Boomer realizes he is finally coming along for the ride.

Featuring both a:30 video ad cutdown and a full:60 digital version, the campaign highlights the emotional freedom of whole-family travel.

Data Shows Pets Are a Primary Catalyst for RV Travel

The campaign marks a targeted strategic effort by Go RVing to reach pet owners, an audience increasingly looking for travel solutions that keep the whole family together.



According to the 2025 Go RVing RV Owner Demographic Profile, 43% of RVers report that the ability to bring their pets along was a crucial factor in their decision to purchase an RV. Winter & Holiday Surge: Fresh consumer research reveals that 69% of RVers plan to bring their pets with them on upcoming winter travel, proving that pet-friendly travel is a year-round priority.

“Trips simply aren't the same when you have to leave part of the family behind, and for millions of travelers, that means their dog,” said Jeremy Greene, Head of Go RVing.“RV ownership offers the ultimate solution, turning stressful travel days into shared adventures where pets don't just tag along-they become part of the experience.”

High-Impact Streaming Buy & The National Dog Show Partnership

To coincide with the creative launch, Go RVing is serving as the Official RV Sponsor of the 2026 National Dog Show.

The media strategy features a dedicated four-week streaming flight on Peacock running from November 9 through December 7, targeting pet-owning households with high affinity for outdoor travel. Highlighting the flight is placement during the streaming broadcast of the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day.

On the ground, Go RVing will host an interactive activation at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on November 14–15, where attendees can tour a pet-friendly RV, explore customized amenities, and enter a $10,000 sweepstakes toward an RV purchase.

Engaging Pet Parents: Social-First Content & Resources

Complementing the streaming ads, Go RVing is rolling out an extensive digital and social activation:



Campground "Job Titles" Social Series: A humorous, social-first video series spotlighting the essential "jobs" dogs take on at the campsite, featuring titles like Chief of Snacks, Coordinator of Relaxation, Senior Trail Advisor, Director of Sanitation, Chief Adventure Officer, and VP of Navigation.

Pet of the Week: A community engagement campaign encouraging RVers to submit photos and nominate their own pets for campground employee accolades.

Educational Lifestyle Content: Digital guides and editorial resources on GoRVing.co, including:



“Thinking About RVing? Here's Why Your Pet Will Thank You” “Tips for Working With Your Pet on the Road”

To learn more about pet-friendly RV travel, watch the campaign, or explore tips for your next road trip, visit.

About Go RVing

The Go RVing program is the consumer-facing voice of the RV industry with a mission to inspire potential RVers, spark curiosity, and raise awareness about the benefits and accessibility of RVing through rich, authentic, and diverse storytelling.

CONTACT: Monika Geraci Go RVing 617-784-2532...