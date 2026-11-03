U.S. Army Selects Serco For Task Order For Command Post Modernization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award advances Army efforts to field more mobile, survivable command posts for multi-domain operations.

Herndon, VA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a leader in command and control, automation, and systems engineering, has been awarded a task order to support the U.S. Army's Command Post Modernization (CPMod) program, delivering mobile, scalable, and agile C2 capabilities to tactical formations.

Issued under the Army's Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) contract, the task order expands Serco's role in a program the company has supported since 2019.

“The U.S. Army is transforming how commanders operate on today's battlefield,” said Amanda Miller, VP for Serco North America's Systems Integration and Installation portfolio.“We value the opportunity to partner with them to increase deployment speed, survivability, and technical innovation. Pairing our hard-earned mission experience with a deep knowledge of the technology landscape is creating the environment for our warfighters to become even more effective.”

Under the task order, Serco will provide program management, engineering, integration, testing, logistics, training, and sustainment to support broader fielding across operational formations. Key responsibilities include:



Integrating hardware and software onto tactical vehicle platforms

Fabricating and installing A-kit components (foundational infrastructure for mission equipment)

Conducting system testing and validation Managing logistics and fielding activities

The Army's Command Post Modernization (CPMod) enables Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) by developing and integrating survivable Command Posts (CPs) to accomplish the mission in support of Joint operations across the range of military operations along the conflict continuum.

To support this work, Serco expects to add more than 200 positions. For career opportunities, visit Serco Careers.

Attachment

U.S. Army Soldier Participating in a CPMOD Training Exercise

CONTACT: Jake Weyant Serco Inc 703-263-6500...