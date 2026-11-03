Applovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Applovin Corporation Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AppLovin common stock between January 13, 2025 and August 6, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The class action complaints contend that Defendants issued materially misleading and deceptive statements and omitted vital details regarding the company's operational and financial health during the Class Period. In particular, the lawsuits assert that Defendants concealed that AppLovin's expansion in mobile gaming relied on deceptive methods that leadership recognized were unsustainable over the long term. Furthermore, the filings allege that the company utilized a backdoor installation mechanism to covertly load unintended applications onto user devices, which artificially inflated AppLovin's reported revenue. Consequently, the complaint claims that Defendants' public assertions concerning the firm's performance, underlying business practices, and future prospects were fundamentally false, misleading, and devoid of a reasonable foundation throughout the relevant timeframe.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on AppLovin Corporation stock during the Class Period have until November 16, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AppLovin Lawsuit

Q: What is the AppLovin lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 16, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did AppLovin stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the publication of a Bank of America Securities analyst note on July 13, 2026, reporting slower-than-expected e-commerce ad growth and a muted rollout for AppLovin Ads, AppLovin's stock price fell $64.13 per share, or 12.65%, to close at $442.85 per share on July 13, 2026. Subsequently, on August 5, 2026, when AppLovin reported Q2 financial results below consensus estimates, announced that its pace of model improvement was lighter than normal, and revealed that its generative AI video tool remained a work in progress, the stock price plummeted an additional $82.13 per share, or 19.66%, to close at $335.67 per share on August 6, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the AppLovin lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit claims that the company and its executives misled investors by making overly optimistic and false statements about their technology. Specifically, they claimed their artificial intelligence models were constantly and rapidly improving, when in reality those enhancements were happening at a much slower pace. Furthermore, executives assured investors that a new generative AI video tool for advertisers was on track for a quick release, while the feature was actually facing major development delays. Because of these issues, the complaint alleges that the company heavily exaggerated the real-world benefits and reliability of its AI-driven business growth.

Q: What do AppLovin investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased APP common stock during the Class Period (January 13, 2025 through August 6, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my AppLovin shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired APP common stock during the Class Period (January 13, 2025 to August 6, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the AppLovin lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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