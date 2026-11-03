Ryde Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RYDE) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Ryde Group, Ltd. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Ryde Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RYDE) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ryde common stock between March 6, 2024 and September 11, 2024, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The filed action contends that Ryde Group Ltd issued materially false and misleading representations and failed to disclose critical information, specifically omitting that: (1) RYDE was targeted by an illegal stock promotion scheme driven by online misinformation and fraudulent impersonations of licensed financial professionals; (2) corporate insiders or affiliated parties utilized offshore or nominee accounts to execute coordinated stock dumps throughout the artificial price inflation effort; (3) RYDE's public filings and regulatory risk disclosures failed to address the misleading market rumors and manipulative trading patterns fueling its elevated share price; and (4) consequently, Defendants' favorable representations regarding the Company's operational performance, business model, and future prospects lacked a reasonable basis and were materially misleading.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Ryde Group, Ltd. stock during the Class Period have until November 9, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Ryde Lawsuit

Q: What is the Ryde lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 9, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Ryde stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following a dramatic run-up to an all-time high of $22.49 per share driven by an illicit stock promotion and pump-and-dump scheme, Ryde's share price abruptly crashed by approximately 75%, to $5.50 per share, on September 11, 2024, and has since rapidly declined to approximately $0.50 per share.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Ryde lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit alleges that Ryde Group Ltd. and its various defendants (including top executives, directors, its auditor Kreit & Chiu CPA, and underwriter Maxim Group) misled investors by orchestrating and enabling an illicit "pump-and-dump" stock promotion scheme that artificially inflated Ryde's share price from its IPO price of $4.00 to an all-time high of $22.49. Specifically, the complaint asserts that the offering documents and subsequent SEC filings failed to disclose that the company's IPO structure-characterized by an unusually low float, supervoting shares, and minimal public disclosures-was intentionally designed to facilitate market manipulation. Furthermore, Defendants omitted any mention of the rampant social media misinformation campaigns, impersonations of legitimate financial advisors in private investor chat groups (such as WhatsApp and WeChat), and artificial wash-trading driving the stock's price, leaving investors completely unaware that the trading environment was irregular and disconnected from company fundamentals.

Q: What do Ryde investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased RYDE common stock during the Class Period (March 6, 2024 through September 11, 2024) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Ryde shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired RYDE common stock during the Class Period (March 6, 2024 to September 11, 2024) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Ryde lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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