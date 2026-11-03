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Turnover Of Apranga Group In October 2026


Date: 2026-11-03 09:01:26

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 36.1 million in October 2026 and increased by 4.1% compared to October 2025.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 326.9 million in January-October 2026 and increased by 8.8% compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

In January-October 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 10.6% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 5.9% and increased by 6.4% in Estonia.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 174 stores (103 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia, and 27 in Estonia) with a total area of 93.7 thousand sq. m., or by 1.1% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
„Apranga“ Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111908962


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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