Church Of God In Christ Convocation Returns To St. Louis With A Projected $250 Million Regional Economic Impact

Church Of God In Christ Holy Convocation

- COGIC Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Delegates and attendees from all 50 states and around the globe will gather at St. Louis America's Center Convention Complex for the denomination's largest annual event.

The Church Of God In Christ, Inc. returns to St. Louis for its 118th Annual Holy Convocation, themed "Answering The Call," November 3–10, 2026, at America's Center Convention Complex, 701 Convention Plaza. Explore St. Louis projects that the Holy Convocation will generate a regional economic impact of $250 million over the next three years.

The Holy Convocation is the largest attended event of the Church Of God In Christ. Delegates and attendees will travel from all 50 states and numerous nations to worship, conduct the business of the church and fellowship together. Their visit is expected to benefit hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, retailers and other local businesses throughout the region.

The Church Of God In Christ has more than 12,000 churches in 106 countries, with millions of adherents around the world. The reach of the Holy Convocation extends well beyond the convention center. Last year, online and streaming audiences on Facebook, YouTube and cogic totaled more than 3.2 million views.

"St. Louis has welcomed the Church Of God In Christ with open arms, and we are grateful to return to this great city," said Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Presiding Bishop and Chief Apostle of the Church Of God In Christ, Inc. "When our saints gather for Holy Convocation, we come to worship, to be renewed and to answer the call God has placed on our lives. We also come as good neighbors. We are proud that our presence strengthens the local economy and supports the families and businesses of this region, and we look forward to a powerful week of ministry here in St. Louis and with millions more joining us online around the world."

The 118th Holy Convocation will feature worship services, preaching, music, auxiliary meetings and official business sessions of the church. Many services will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and cogic for those unable to attend in person.

About the Church Of God In Christ, Inc.

The Church Of God In Christ, Inc. is one of the oldest Pentecostal denominations in the world. It was founded in 1907 by Bishop Charles Harrison Mason and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, home of Historic Mason Temple. Under the leadership of Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard, the Church Of God In Christ, Inc. serves more than 12,000 churches in 106 countries through ministry, education, evangelism and community outreach.

Robert E Coleman Jr

CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, INC

+1 901-235-2160

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Church Of God In Christ Convocation Returns to St. Louis With a Projected $250 Million Regional Economic Impact News Provided By CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, INC November 03, 2026, 13:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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