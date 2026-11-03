DON LEMON TO HOST SOLD-OUT ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTY ON NOV. 3

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lemon Nation Members Pack an UWS Bar as D.L. Hughley, Hunter Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Karen Bass, Joy Reid and Jim Acosta Join Live Midterm Coverage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Don Lemon will host a live election night watch party tonight from a bar on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET andruns until 11:30 p.m. ET, or until all the major races are called.The event is sold out. Tickets were made available exclusively to paid members of Lemon Nation, the show's membership community.Members of the media interested in attending should contact....Viewers can watch the full night live everywhere they watch Don every day: YouTube, Substack, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitch. It also streams on The Don Lemon Channel, the new 24/7 free streaming channel on Prime Video, Fire TV and Local Now.Lemon will be joined in the room and by video by a lineup of political leaders, journalists and cultural voices, including D.L. Hughley, Hunter Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Joy Reid, Jim Acosta, Charles Blow, Steve Schmidt, Miles Taylor, Michael Fanone, Alec Baldwin and former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.Also appearing: Jennifer Welch, Monique Pressley, Akilah Hughes, Vic Mensa, Jay Jurden, Isaiah Martin, Ashley St. Clair, Dr. Frita, NewsGirls and Jolly Good Ginger.Throughout the night, Lemon will throw to LMN correspondent Daniel Grimes in Florida and to independent creators reporting live from campaign watch parties across the country, including Wajahat Ali in Michigan, Dr. Heavenly Kimes in Atlanta, Pat Spearman in Nevada, Nick Valencia in Texas, Josh Greene and Dina Doll in Los Angeles, and Mary Corcoran and Ken Harbaugh in Cleveland.Lemon Nation members will be in the room with Don as the results come in, reacting to every call as it happens. Viewers at home get the same seat at the bar, with Don and his audience watching control of Congress decided in real time.“Election night is not something you watch alone. Not this year. Not with this much on the line,” Lemon said.“So we're doing it the way Lemon Nation does everything. Together. In the room. Out loud. Pull up a chair and stay with us until the big races are called.”The watch party is the first flagship live event on The Don Lemon Channel, the 24/7 channel that launched Oct. 27 on Prime Video, Fire TV and Local Now in partnership with Swerve TV.How to Watch. When: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET, or until all major races are called. Where: YouTube, Substack, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitch, plus The Don Lemon Channel on Prime Video, Fire TV and Local NowAbout Lemon Media NetworkLemon Media Network (LMN) is an independent media company founded by Emmy-winning journalist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon, built around honest, fearless conversations about the news, politics and culture shaping America. Its flagship program, The Don Lemon Show, launched in 2024 and streams live every weekday at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Substack, Facebook and Twitch, with audio available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and iHeart. The Don Lemon Show has won Webby Awards for Best Video Podcast Host, including the People's Voice Award, and four NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding News and Information.LMN also publishes Don's written commentary on Substack and operates Lemon Nation, a paid membership community offering subscribers live Q&As, exclusive programming and direct interaction with Lemon. The company produces live programming and experiences, including the DL+DL "Anything Goes" tour with comedian D.L. Hughley and Don Lemon Live: New Orleans New Year's Eve, an annual broadcast from Frenchmen Street.For more information, visit:

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DON LEMON TO HOST SOLD-OUT ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTY ON NOV. 3 News Provided By Lemon Media Network November 03, 2026, 13:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics



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