One Comma Club Challenge Returns With Free Clickfunnels Training

The One Comma Club Challenge

Russell Brunson will lead five live online sessions on using AI to build sales funnels and find paying clients.

ID, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The One Comma Club Challenge, a free five-day online training program from ClickFunnels, returns with live sessions led by ClickFunnels co-founder Russell Brunson. The event helps beginners use artificial intelligence (AI) to build sales funnels, offer funnel-building services to businesses, and work toward their first $1,000 in online sales.Registration for the One Comma Club Challenge is now open at:The free training sessions begin at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (1 p.m. Eastern Time) each day and should take approximately 90 minutes of training per session, delivered live online.What Is the One Comma Club Challenge?The One Comma Club Challenge is a free online training event created by ClickFunnels and Russell Brunson to teach beginners how to generate their first $1,000 in online revenue. The program is designed for people who want to start an online business or offer digital marketing services, including those without an existing product, audience, or previous sales experience.The name refers to the comma in $1,000, the revenue milestone associated with ClickFunnels' One Comma Club Award.What Participants Will Learn During the November ChallengeThe One Comma Club Challenge covers five stages of starting a funnel-building service.The opening sessions introduce funnel building as a business opportunity and explain how participants can study and model existing sales funnel designs. Later sessions focus on finding potential clients, identifying the right funnel type for a business, and determining what to charge for the service.The final session explores how participants can develop their funnel-building skills into a longer-term business opportunity.AI-assisted funnel creation is central to the training. Participants are introduced to ways of using artificial intelligence to simplify funnel design and reduce some of the technical work involved in creating online sales processes.How Much Does the One Comma Club Challenge Cost?The One Comma Club Challenge is free to register for and attend. Participants do not need to purchase the separate Funnel Builder Coaching & Certification Program to join the five-day training.ClickFunnels offers that advanced program as an optional paid upgrade for eligible participants who want additional training, coaching, and certification.How to Register for the November 2026 One Comma Club ChallengeRegistration is open for the One Comma Club Challenge, with live sessions hosted online by Russell Brunson and ClickFunnels at:The event is intended for beginners interested in learning AI-assisted funnel building, finding potential business clients, and developing a service that could generate online revenue.Although the challenge focuses on reaching the first $1,000 milestone, earnings aren't guaranteed and depend on participants finding customers and making sales.

Marius Kiniulis

Marius Kiniulis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

One Comma Club Challenge Returns With Free ClickFunnels Training News Provided By Marius Kiniulis November 03, 2026, 13:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.