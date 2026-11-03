Brett Shayler Announces A Missing Future Is Now Available

A Missing Future

New Western suspense novel follows Blood on the Reins; available through major booksellers, with a special signing at Heim Barbecue in Weatherford, Texas

WEATHERFORD, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 700-word press releaseWEATHERFORD, TEXAS - Author Brett Shayler announces that his Western mystery thriller, A Missing Future: A Cade Mercer Thriller, is now available in print and e-book formats. The novel continues the story of horseman Cade Mercer, introduced in Blood on the Reins.Set in the cutting-horse world and the rugged Texas Panhandle, A Missing Future begins when High-Dollar Remedy, a celebrated gray stallion, disappears from a horse trailer at a truck stop. Evidence points to a carefully planned operation, not an ordinary theft.As Cade joins Deputy Lila Boone in the search, they discover the horse was sedated, the transport route manipulated, and security systems compromised. The investigation leads to hidden laboratories, altered bloodlines, financial corruption, and secrets tied to the powerful Rusk family. It also revives questions about Dalton Rusk's death and the tragedy that changed Cade's life years earlier.A Brazen Horse Theft. A Ransom. A Murder. Time Is Running Out.The horse world is central to the mystery. Shayler draws on the precision, trust, instinct, and partnership between horse and rider that define cutting competition. The story explores the financial and emotional stakes surrounding elite horses, breeding programs, bloodlines, and reputation. For Cade, the search becomes personal: years earlier, he witnessed the catastrophic death of stallion Ghost during a championship cutting event. Now another horse has vanished, old names are resurfacing, and finding the truth could put Cade in danger.At the heart of the story is one question: How far will powerful people go to protect a legacy built on a lie?Special Weatherford Book SigningTo celebrate the release, Shayler will host a public book signing Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Heim Barbecue, 1910 S. Main St., Weatherford, Texas 76086. Readers can meet Shayler, purchase A Missing Future, and have a copy signed.Guests who wish to dine may purchase food and beverages directly from Heim Barbecue; food and beverages are not included with the book signing or book purchase. Come for the book. Stay for the BBQ.“I'm excited to introduce readers to A Missing Future and bring Cade Mercer back for another mystery,” Shayler said.“Meeting readers in Weatherford, signing books, and talking about horses and storytelling at a place known for great Texas barbecue makes this a special way to celebrate the release.”Now AvailableA Missing Future: A Cade Mercer Thriller is available in print and e-book formats at Bookshop, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and other booksellers. Visit ShaylerandShayler for purchasing information. An audiobook edition will be available soon through Apple Audiobooks. Readers may also check with The Full Cup in Weatherford and The Reading Rabbit in Azle for Shayler's books. Store inventory changes, so contact the bookstore to confirm availability.Blood on the Reins is available through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Everand, Smashwords, Tolino, Gardners, Fable, and Bookshop. It may also be available through participating library services, including OverDrive, cloudLibrary, BorrowBox, Hoopla, and Vivlio Libraries. Formats and availability vary by platform. Signed copies of both novels will be available at the November 21 event.Justice rides. The truth catches up.About Brett ShaylerBrett Shayler is an author and screenwriter whose lifelong connection to horses, ranch life, and the natural world shapes his stories. Raised on a ranch, he developed an early respect for horsemanship and the bond between people and animals.He belongs to the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA), National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA), American Cutting Horse Association (ACHA), American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), and United States Cutting Horse Association (USCHA). Shayler has shown cutting horses and competed in NCHA Non-Pro and Amateur classes, bringing firsthand knowledge to the horses, competition, and culture in his fiction.The Cade Mercer Mystery SeriesIn Blood on the Reins, Cade investigates the suspicious death of cutting-horse judge Dalton Rusk at the Legacy Cup Finals, uncovering corruption and long-protected secrets. The novel was recognized by the International Impact Book Awards, where Shayler was selected as a Distinguished Author.A Missing Future continues Cade's story. Together, the novels launch an ongoing Western mystery series rooted in horses, ranching, competition, crime, and suspense. Additional Cade Mercer mysteries are planned.

Brett Shayler

Shayler and Shayler,LLC

+1 817-247-4438

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Brett Shayler Announces A Missing Future Is Now Available News Provided By Shayler and Shayler,LLC November 03, 2026, 13:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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