India To Push For Equitable Climate Finance, Practical Solutions At COP31

MENAFN - Live Mint) NEW DELHI: India will push for equitable climate action, predictable climate finance and practical solutions for developing countries at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), scheduled to take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9-20 November 2026, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

Yadav said India would approach the summit with a solution-oriented vision, focusing on the priorities of the Global South, including capacity building, knowledge sharing and geography-specific climate solutions.

Yadav said India would work closely with the G-77 and China, the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) group and the BASIC bloc, comprising Brazil, South Africa, India and China, to advance the interests of developing nations.

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Climate finance is expected to be among India's key priorities at the summit. New Delhi will seek a decision to initiate the Climate Finance Work Programme, with Yadav emphasising that developed countries must fulfil their financial obligations under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement.

He said climate finance should be predictable, largely public and concessional, and should not increase the debt burden of developing countries.

India will also oppose top-down climate targets, maintaining that mitigation efforts and the global stock take process should remain party-driven, facilitative and non-punitive, while respecting the nationally determined nature of countries' climate commitments, the minister said.

Adaptation will remain another major focus of India's negotiating position. The country will advocate for voluntary indicators under the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), ensuring that these do not become conditions for accessing climate finance. India will also seek increased financial support for adaptation measures.

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On the just transition agenda, India will support the continuation of the Just Transition Work Programme through a party-driven mechanism. Yadav said the country's approach would be guided by climate justice, the right to development and access to affordable energy.

Technology transfer will also feature prominently on India's agenda. The minister said developed countries must fulfil their obligations on technology transfer, while barriers linked to costs, intellectual property rights and trade need to be addressed. India will also maintain that participation in carbon markets should remain voluntary.

The government will also stress that voluntary initiatives under the Presidency Action Agenda should remain separate from formal negotiations and that global climate targets must account for the differing national circumstances of countries.

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Beyond negotiations, India will highlight the link between the need for adaptation in agriculture, food security and the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. Its engagements at COP31 will include LeadIT 3.0 with Sweden, in addition to high-level side events on coastal resilience, panels on International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and forests.

Yadav said India would play a constructive and bridge-building role at the Antalya summit, seeking to ensure that global climate discussions move beyond commitments towards effective implementation, adequate financial support and equitable outcomes.