Delhi: 4,500 Kg Unfit Food Stock Destroyed In 2 Months, Health Minister Calls For Heightened Inspection

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh held a review meeting of the Food Safety department on Tuesday and directed the officials to intensify inspections of food stocks across the national capital to ensure that heinous acts of adulteration doesn't go unchecked and unpunished.

The review meeting of Food department, chaired by the Health Minister, came on back of recovery of staggering amount of adulterated food items, including milk, paneer, chaap and other products.

"In the past two months, the enforcement operations resulted in destruction of more than 4,500 kg of unsafe and unfit food stock, including around 3,440 kg of khoya, chaap and makkhan, 658 kg of paneer and 139 kg of expired food products," an official statement of Delhi government said.

The Food Safety department lifted a total of 429 food samples in the last two months, comprising 307 enforcement samples and 122 surveillance samples.

The safety check drives were undertaken in various parts of national capital, including Hastsal, Vikaspuri, Budella, Najafgarh, Bhogal and Shiv Vihar, and also Delhi Police teams accompanying the food safety.

The department conducted special drives against adulteration in paneer, khoya and ghee and also over covered sweets manufacturers, dairy establishments and fast food manufacturers.

Reviewing the enforcement activities undertaken by the department, the Delhi Health Minister directed officials to maintain round-the-clock vigilance and ensure that inspection drives continue throughout the year rather than remaining limited to festive occasions.

"Food safety is non-negotiable. There will be zero tolerance towards food adulteration, and inspections will continue round the clock throughout the year," Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

The Health Minister also directed officials to maintain special vigilance over priority food categories, including khoya, paneer, chhena, sweets, namkeen, ghee, edible oils and dry fruits, particularly during the festive season.

Speaking during the meeting, the Delhi Health Minister said, "The health and safety of Delhi's residents cannot be compromised under any circumstances. Food adulteration is a serious offence that directly threatens public health, and those involved in such practices will face strict action under the law. I have directed the Food Safety Department to deploy dedicated teams across Delhi and maintain round-the-clock vigilance. These inspections will continue throughout the year, not just during the festive season."

He also stressed the need for stronger inter-departmental coordination, timely collection of food samples, laboratory testing and suggested strict action wherever violations are detected.