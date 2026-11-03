Villagers Allegedly Loot Liquor From Submerged Car In Police Presence In Bihar's Kaimur

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) Despite the prohibition law in Bihar, incidents of liquor smuggling continue to surface, with the latest reported from Kaimur district on Tuesday, where villagers were allegedly seen taking away liquor pouches from a submerged car in the presence of police personnel.

The incident took place in the Mohania police station area after a white car bearing a Gurugram (Haryana) registration number, reportedly entering Bihar from Uttar Pradesh, caught fire.

The occupants allegedly pushed the vehicle into a water-filled roadside ditch and fled before the police arrived.

According to eyewitness Anand Singh, the car suddenly caught fire while passing through the area.

Suspecting that the vehicle contained liquor and fearing arrest, the occupants took a bottle from the car, pushed it into the ditch and escaped through a nearby canal route.

After receiving information from villagers, a police team from Mohania police station reached the spot and began retrieving the vehicle with the help of local residents.

During the operation, a large quantity of liquor packed in small pouches resembling Frooti packets spilled into the water.

As the pouches surfaced, several villagers allegedly jumped into the water and collected them.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, purportedly showing people picking up liquor packets and carrying them away while police personnel were present.

A police officer, Yogendra Kumar, who was at the spot, said the police had received information that a car had caught fire and been pushed into a ditch.

When the vehicle was recovered, liquor was found inside it.

He added that the occupants had fled before the police team arrived.

The damaged vehicle and the remaining liquor have been seized and brought to Mohania police station.

No arrests of the car's occupants have been reported so far.

Mohania Station House Officer Mukesh Kumar said some villagers had picked up liquor packets, but the police subsequently recovered them.

He added that nobody managed to take away any liquor.

However, the video showing people allegedly carrying liquor packets away has raised questions about the police version and the circumstances in which the incident unfolded.

The incident has once again brought attention to liquor smuggling along Bihar's border with Uttar Pradesh, despite the state's prohibition policy.

The police are investigating the case, and further legal proceedings are underway.